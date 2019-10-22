As the high school football regular season draws to a close, most of the Magic Valley teams have cemented their spots in the statewide media poll. Not one area team is in a different position than last week’s rankings.
Gooding held down the fifth spot in 3A, Oakley and Raft River remained third and fourth respectively in 1A Division I, and Lighthouse Christian held the top spot in Division II while Carey remained third.
CLASS 5A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 8-0 40 1
2. Coeur d’Alene 6-2 19 4
3. Mountain View 6-2 18 2
4. Borah 6-2 17 -
5. Rigby 6-1 14 -
Other receiving votes: Highland 11, Eagle 1
CLASS 4A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kuna (8) 8-0 40 1
2. Blackfoot 7-1 28 2
3. Vallivue 6-2 17 5
4. Middleton 6-2 17 5
5. Bishop Kelly 6-2 9 -
Others receiving votes: Nampa 4, Minico 1.
CLASS 3A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (6) 6-1 36 1
2. Homedale (2) 8-0 34 2
3. Weiser 7-0 24 3
4. Timberlake 7-0 17 4
5. Gooding 7-1 9 5
Others receiving votes: None
CLASS 2A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (6) 7-0 38 1
2. McCall-Donnelly (2) 7-0 31 t-2
3. West Side 6-1 27 t-2
4. Bear Lake 6-2 11 4
5. Melba 5-2 9 5
Others receiving votes: Grangeville 4
CLASS 1A DIVISION 1
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lost Rivers (5) 7-0 37 t-1
2. Prairie (3) 7-0 35 t-1
3. Oakley 6-1 22 3
4. Raft River 6-1 13 4
5. Potlatch 5-2 5 5
Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 4, Wilder 2, Idaho City 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 7-0 39 1
2. Kendrick (1) 6-1 32 2
3. Carey 6-1 25 3
4. Garden Valley 5-2 14 4
5. Horseshoe Bend 6-1 9 5
Others receiving votes: Lakeside 1
Voters: Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.
