The Week 6 edition of the Idaho high school football media poll features very little movement from the Magic Valley teams.
Raft River moving up from fifth to fourth in Class 1A Division I accounts for the only change. Oakley remains ranked third in the class.
Gooding stayed put at fifth in 3A following two straight shutout wins. Lighthouse Christian is still first in 1A Division II, and Carey is still in third.
Week 6
CLASS 5A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 7-0 40 1
2. Mountain View 6-1 31 2
3. Highland 6-1 24 4
4. Coeur d'Alene 5-2 13 5
5. Eagle 5-2 8 3
Others receiving votes: Rigby 3, Borah 1.
CLASS 4A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kuna (8) 7-0 40 1
2. Blackfoot 6-1 22 5
3. Vallivue 5-2 17 4
4. Nampa 5-2 16 2
5. Middleton 5-2 13 —
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 9, Minico 3.
CLASS 3A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (6) 5-1 36 1
2. Homedale (2) 7-0 34 2
3. Weiser 7-0 24 3
4. Timberlake 6-0 17 4
5. Gooding 6-1 9 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 2A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (6) 6-0 38 1
t-2. McCall-Donnelly (2) 6-0 29 t-2
t-2. West Side 5-1 29 t-2
4. Bear Lake 6-1 14 4
5. Melba 4-2 7 5
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 2, Grangeville 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
t-1. Lost Rivers (5) 6-0 35 1
t-1. Prairie (3) 6-0 35 2
3. Oakley 5-1 22 3
4. Raft River 5-1 13 5
5. Potlatch 3-2 4 —
Others receiving votes: Wilder 3, Idaho City 3, Kamiah 3, Clearwater Valley 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 6-0 39 1
2. Kendrick (1) 5-1 33 2
3. Carey 5-1 24 3
4. Garden Valley 4-2 14 4
5. Horseshoe Bend 5-1 8 5
Others receiving votes: Lakeside 2.
VOTERS: Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.
