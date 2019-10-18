The high school football season is nearing its end. Some teams are starting to come on strong and Friday will feature some important conference matchups with playoff implications. Here are some games to watch this weekend.
Jerome at Twin Falls: Twin Falls crushed Mountain Home last week to move into second place in the Great Basin Conference West Pod, where they are 2-1. They trail only Jerome, who is 3-0 in the pod, so there are obviously playoff implications on the line. It’s also the “Battle of the Bridge” rivalry, so it should be a fun environment.
Century at Minico: Despite Minico owning the superior overall record (6-1 to Century’s 4-3), Friday’s game still carries a lot of weight in terms of the Great Basin Conference East Pod’s fate. The Spartans are 3-0 in the pod, but would fall back to a tie with the Diamondbacks, who would move to 3-1 with a win.
Grace at Oakley: The Hornets are playing just their second home game of the season, but it comes at a good time. They had a bye week to recover after a 20-14 loss to Lost Rivers, their only loss of the season, and now they will contend with a Grace team that is only half a game behind them in the Snake River Conference standings.
Glenns Ferry at Raft River: The Pilots are 2-2 in conference play in their quiet playoff push, and a game against 5-1 Raft River, the fourth-ranked team in the state, will be a chance to gain some ground in the conference standings. Winning in Malta will be a tall task though, as the Trojans are playing very well at the moment.
Buhl at Kimberly: Buhl picked up its first win of the year last week over Wendell, a big moment for a team that went winless the year before. But their defense will have a difficult assignment in slowing down the Kimberly offense, which scored 52 points two weeks ago and 49 points last week. After some ups and downs, the Bulldogs are 4-3 on the year and look to be rounding into shape as the season nears its end.
Gooding at Caldwell: The Senators have been downright dominant lately, shutting out their last two opponents. Quarterback Shane Jennings has the offense clicking as well. He is the new owner of five school records, including passing completions and attempts, passing and total touchdowns, and passing yards. This 0-7 Caldwell team could honestly give the senior a chance to pad those stats.
