High school football has reached the second half of the regular season, and the conference races are starting to heat up. Here is a look at some of this weekend’s important games.
Canyon Ridge at Jerome: Even though Canyon Ridge is 1-5, this game is still a clash between the Great Basin West’s top two teams after the Riverhawks beat Twin Falls earlier this season to move to 1-0 in the West. But they will need to be at the top of their game against Jerome (4-2, 2-0 in Great Basin West), who can take a commanding lead in the pod with a victory.
Raft River at Valley: In a matter of two weeks, Valley went from undefeated and ranked in the top five in Class 1A Division II to 3-2 overall and 0-2 in Snake River Conference play. Now they have an important game against 4-1 Raft River, who is 2-0 in conference. With four conference games left this season, it might be too early to refer to this matchup as a must-win, but the Vikings will surely be playing with a sense of urgency.
Kimberly at Wood River (Thursday): Kimberly evened its record at 3-3 with a win over conference foe Filer last week thanks in part to 162 rushing yards and five touchdowns from running back McKade Huft, who returned from a two-game absence due to a back injury. The Bulldogs will have a chance to keep the momentum rolling against 1-4 Wood River before finishing its season against conference opponents Buhl and Gooding.
Twin Falls at Mountain Home: Both teams are 1-1 in the West Pod of the Great Basin Conference, so a loss would be pretty devastating for either squad. Twin Falls will look to break a two-game losing streak before hosting Jerome, the pod’s top team at the moment, next week.
Minico at Pocatello, Holt Arena: The Spartans are red-hot after winning their last five games and they can move to 3-0 in the Great Basin East to tighten their grip on first place.
Lighthouse Christian at Dietrich: After opening the year with a blowout loss to Carey, Dietrich has been a dominant team. They have scored at least 42 points in every game and have allowed just six over the last two games combined. With that being said, they have a tough task Friday when they will host top-ranked and undefeated Lighthouse.
Challis at Glenns Ferry: Glenns Ferry’s postseason hopes seemed like a lost cause earlier this year, but a 36-28 road upset over Valley last week breathed new life into their season. They can grab a 2-2 record in the Snake River Conference with a win over last-place Challis this week and be back in the thick of the race. They still have games against Raft River and Oakley, two of the state’s top teams, remaining on the schedule, but it might not be time to count out the Pilots just yet.
“Anything can happen,” Glenns Ferry coach Lonnie Funkhouser said after his team’s win over Valley last Friday.
