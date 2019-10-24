The high school football regular season wraps up Friday for all classes except 1A Division I. Here’s a look at some of the final games of the season and what’s at stake with the playoffs right around the corner.
Jerome at Century (Holt Arena): This matchup is nothing short of a conference championship game for the Great Basin, featuring Jerome from the West Pod and Century from the East Pod. Both teams have secured playoff spots and home games in the first round, which Jerome did with a 33-3 route at Twin Falls last week, their first win on the Bruins’ field in 18 years.
The Tigers have a potent offense working lately with junior quarterback Dalan Thompson and versatile weapon Garrett Elison leading the charge. They also have other playmakers on the outside who can stretch the field, and 215-pound running back Kyle Craig is a load to bring down.
Gooding at Kimberly: The top two teams in the SCIC will meet for the conference title game. Kimberly won this game 33-26 last year on a last-minute score, and the Senators will surely have revenge on their mind.
Two of the state’s top offensive players will look to have big nights. Gooding quarterback Shane Jennings has shattered school records the last couple of weeks and has been nearly unstoppable lately. Kimberly running back McKade Huft has rushed for 458 yards in the Bulldogs’ last two games. A high-scoring game is not out of the question.
Lost Rivers at Raft River: The fourth-ranked Trojans will host the top-ranked team in the state. These two teams also sit atop the Snake River Conference. Raft River has not lost since the second week of the season, and Lost Rivers is yet to lose at all this year.
Carey at Murtaugh: Carey, the third-ranked team in the state, has already locked up the second seed in the playoffs from District IV, but Murtaugh (4-3, 4-2) is still fighting for playoff positioning. The Panthers have re-asserted their dominance since losing to Lighthouse Christian 36-0 in Week 3, beating their last two opponents by a combined score of 130-0.
Dietrich at Hansen: The Blue Devils are securely in the playoffs, but they will look to hold on to the third spot in the conference and the third seed from District IV. Hansen has showed marked improvement after a one-win season last year and will look to end the season on a high note.
