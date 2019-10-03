FILER — Kimberly’s McKade Huft had missed the last two games with a back injury, but when he made his return in Thursday’s 52-30 win at Filer, he was ready to perform.
The senior running back rushed 23 times for 162 yards and scored five touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a conference win. Kimberly is (3-3) overall.
“I had two weeks to just coach the team and be with them and obviously to rest,” Huft said. “It was just killing me to not be out here, and tonight I felt like I had to give it everything I had after missing two games.”
Filer struck first, however, with Brogan Wells taking a pitch on the first play from scrimmage and running it 58 yards for a touchdown.
But Kimberly got rolling on its first possession and didn’t stop the rest of the night. On the Bulldogs’ second play, Heath Owens hit Brett Bronson for a 54-yard touchdown pass to tie the game.
Huft ran for a three-yard score to give Kimberly a lead it would not lose. Owens then returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead.
“I thought we responded well the rest of the first half,” Kimberly coach Rich Bishop said. “We were able to come out and shut them down defensively and get a couple of defensive scores, then put some points up on offense.”
Huft would add another rushing score before halftime, and Max Alger recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 33-8 halftime lead.
But Filer didn’t quit in the second half. Logan Lockwood threw two touchdown passes to Teagan Anderson, one for 14 yards and the other for 24. Eddy Pastoor added a 70-yard touchdown run.
“We had that big lead at halftime, and I think we just came out flat in the second half,” Bishop said. “They got rolling. They’ve got some good players over there.”
But Kimberly’s offense still moved the ball consistently in the second half, and Huft had three of his five scores after the break.
“I ran as hard as I could,” Huft said. “The line did amazing as always.”
Filer, who dropped to (1-5) on the year after getting its first win last week against Wendell, will hit the road to play fifth-ranked Gooding next week.
Kimberly is on the road next week playing Wood River.
Bishop said his team needs to learn to play four full quarters to succeed down the stretch.
“We’ll play great for three quarters, then we’ll just have a bad quarter,” he said. “Tonight, we didn’t play well defensively in the second half at all. You’re going to play teams who are going to take advantage of that.”
