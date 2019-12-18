GOODING — Quarterback Shane Jennings has been no stranger to success throughout his career at Gooding High School. He's won a lot of games, set plenty of records and earned a host of awards.
But on Wednesday when he signed to play football for Eastern Washington University, he said his latest accomplishment stands on its own.
"It was exciting," Jennings said at Wednesday's signing. "With everyone here to support me, it was fun and probably the best day of my life so far."
Jennings' decorated career earned him plenty of NCAA Division I recruiting attention, but he ended up choosing the Eagles because the program was the best fit for him.
The senior passed for 2,588 yards and 32 touchdowns while throwing five interceptions this season, and he rushed for 799 yards and 10 more touchdowns. He averaged seven yards per carry on his way to earning the offensive player of the year award in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference. He was also a first-team selection at defensive back.
His ability as a dual-threat quarterback and his experience running Gooding's offense, which is similar to Eastern Washington's, proved a great match for program and player.
"Our system also matches up with theirs really well," Gooding head coach Cameron Andersen said. "He’s going to adapt terminology-wise to their game."
Jennings finished his career with the Senators with seven school records, including total career touchdowns (136) and total career yards (10,380). Gooding has had its share of effective quarterbacks in the past, so he does not take the accomplishments lightly.
But beyond the physical ability and stats, Jennings' coaches say the athlete's personality and leadership abilities are key factors in his overall success.
You have free articles remaining.
"If you get to know Shane, he doesn’t like to lose," Andersen said. "That’s a giant quality that those college coaches look for. Whether it’s chess, checkers, walking to the car or playing football, the guy’s a competitor. His ability to compete really set the tone for all our kids to reach that kind of level.”
Eastern Washington offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ian Shoemaker said those intangible qualities stood out when they recruited Jennings.
"The leadership of our program and the way that we're built is around guys like that," Shoemaker said.
Jennings will complete his senior year of school at Gooding while continuing to work on his game. The coaching staff at Eastern Washington sent him throwing drills and workouts to get acclimated to the team's system before he arrives on campus.
Jennings said he's already building relationships with recruits from around the country who are also joining the Eagles next year. They have a group message system set up, and they were exchanging congratulatory messages with each other Wednesday, which was National Signing Day.
But for all of the success he had late in his career, the early years of high school stand out to Jennings as most memorable.
"My first two years were probably my most fun honestly, just hanging out with the older guys and getting into the program, then carrying it over to my junior and senior year," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.