KIMBERLY — Many people expected a game that featured two of the top offensive skill players in the state — perhaps the top two — to become a slugfest, a track meet where the team that possesses the ball last wins. Gooding’s Shane Jennings and Kimberly’s McKade Huft led their respective squads into Friday’s de facto Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference championship game with hopes of scoring plenty of points and, of course, lifting a banner when the clock struck zero.
Coming into the night, Gooding was scoring 46 points per game while Kimberly averaged 28.
Naturally, it turned into a defensive battle of wills.
Behind key plays from Jennings and a deeper bench, the Gooding Senators scored a late touchdown and defeated the Bulldogs 14-8 Friday night at Kimberly High School to reclaim the conference crown.
“This means a lot,” Jennings said. “That is a tough Kimberly team and we came in knowing it was going to be a battle. All of us seniors and everyone else came together and we pulled it off.”
“There was no panic from us,” said Gooding head coach Cameron Andersen. “We wanted to focus on what we do and come out and play our game.”
The opening quarter featured a pair of touchdowns in less than seven minutes and it appeared the barn burner was on. Kimberly struck first after forcing a Gooding punt on the opening drive. Sophomore quarterback Heath Owens hit Huft on a screen pass, and the talented senior took it 49 yards to the house. After the PAT the Bulldogs held a quick 8-0 lead.
Not to be outdone, the Senators found a little screen magic of their own. Jennings connected with sophomore Logan Anderson on an eerily similar play, and Anderson went 44 yards to pay dirt. Just like that it was 8-8.
The second and third quarters completely bucked the trend. Both defenses acquitted themselves well as running room was hard to come by and receivers found defensive backs shadowing them step for step. Penalties doomed some drives, but the offenses ran up against brick walls the closer they got to the red zone.
“We told our guys it was going to be a war,” Andersen said. “That’s a very proud team with very proud guys. They are a bunch of football guys over there.”
Kimberly head coach Rich Bishop had a similar idea.
“I expected this kind of physical battle,” Bishop said. “You would have thought that these two teams with the type of offensive weapons they have would score more points. Both defenses really stepped up and got stops when they needed to. They just got one more than us. But I’m proud of the kids. They never gave up and fought to the end.”
Kimberly had a golden opportunity to begin the second half when junior Brett Broncos returned the kickoff to the Gooding 10 yard line. But the Senators jumped on a fumbled snap two plays later to neutralize the threat.
Gooding then orchestrated a drive into Bulldog territory before stalling yet again. Kimberly followed suit on its subsequent possession, and the chess match continued.
Jennings completed 21 of his 32 passes for 216 yards and a touchdown on the evening. Perhaps the most crucial throw he made came late in the fourth quarter. With pressure coming from the inside, he threw a deep out route to big receiver Andrew Prince. The senior went up and high-pointed the ball between two defenders before coming down inside the 20. A few plays later, running back Jon Carpenter bounced a carry outside and into the end zone from five yards away.
The score gave the Senators a 14-8 lead with 3:28 left on the clock.
“I threw it to Prince and he went up and got it,” Jennings said. “Jon said he wanted the ball and we gave it to him. He got the first down and then punched it in.”
Kimberly went back to the Huft well with time winding down, but the Bulldogs simply ran out of gas and came up short of the sticks on fourth down.
With its offense in victory formation, the Senator sideline began to celebrate.
“(Kimberly) will be just fine,” Andersen said. “We may see them again in the playoffs.”
With backup running back Skyler Cheney injured on the sideline, Carpenter carried the load for Gooding 22 carries for 101 yards and the score.
“We knew we were going to have to go to war and keep wearing on them,” Andersen said. “Carp had a bigger load tonight and had to do some things he hasn’t been asked to do. The fact the he only had to play one way kept him fresh. That was a big factor.”
Kimberly will host Fruitland next weekend to begin the 3A state playoffs, a rematch from last year’s tournament.
“We have some physical, tough guys on defense who like to fly around and get after people,” Bishop said. “That’s an encouraging thing going into the playoffs because our defense gives us a chance to win games.”
Gooding, as the conference champion, has a bye week before hosting a playoff game in two weeks. The opponent will be determined after RPI (rating percentage index)and first round games take place.
“We beat Caldwell last week, and that prepared us for Kimberly,” Andersen said. “And playing Kimberly will prepare us for the playoffs.”
“This is a good boost going into the playoffs,” Jennings said. “Tackling (Huft) tonight is always hard and we know doing that will help us against the next team we play.”
