GOODING — Senators head coach Tanner Baumann quoted the Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell at an early-morning practice during the first week of training camp while the team ran laps.

“’We are going to be gnawing at ankles,’” Baumann told the Times-News, embodying the fighting mentality Gooding works to develop.

“We want to take on the bully-on-the-block mentality,” he added. “I want 11 guys on the field at all times, not taking a single rep off, and caring about their team.”

Gooding football took its lumps last season, finishing 1-7 overall. Baumann rolls into his second season at the helm confident that growth is alive and well amongst the Senators, and believes his offensive approach is beginning to take shape.

“One thing that changed was our offensive approach. It was different, and players had some adjustments to make. We had some growing pains,” Baumann said. “But as the year went on, we started to get into the mold of what we are going to be, and I think good things are coming this year.”

The Senators aren’t shying away from the challenges or new play changes placed upon them.

“I’m pretty stoked this year for the season, trying to average 15 tackles a game,” Brodee Greeley told the Times-News during team practice.

Greeley led the Senators with 72 tackles last season, 24 solo and 48 assisted, to average nine tackles a game, with eight games played.

Butch Morris returns. The coach named him as the team’s go-to guy, capable of playing multiple positions.

“I’m excited about the new offense, our new identity, but the culture stays the same,” Morris said.

Braden Martin returns at quarterback. He earned half a season of varsity experience last year and prepares to start things off for Gooding.

Martin has developed into the team’s vocal leader and other players tend to gravitate and listen to him, Baumann said.

What about this season excites him?

“I’m mostly excited for the team bond we have here,” Martin told the Times-News. “I just hope for a little better year than we did last year, and the new offense.”

Bryce Patterson, a big-play receiver, also returns, providing an easy downfield target for Martin.

Patterson pulled in 12 receptions for 261 yards and averaged 21 yards per catch last season, the highest on the team, according to MaxPreps.com.

Gooding returns a few seasoned defensive backs. Patterson and Zander Gonzalez fill in as cornerbacks. Martin and Kade Page bring their experience back as safeties.

Gooding graduated offensive guards Nick Slusher and Alec Hall but returns a strong group of skilled players, Baumann said.

The Senators’ schedule is identical to last season, but Gooding opens with two home games instead of away games.

They are nonconference games but present the potential to create some momentum needed heading into this season’s conference matches.

What is expected?

“We take it one game at a time, we aren’t really worried about home or away, last year we had three home games in a long season,” Baumann said. “As far as my mentality, it’s one game at a time, and we focus solely on the first game. And then we will move on to the game after that.”

GOODING SENATORS (3A) Coach: Tanner Baumann 2022 record: 1-7 overall, 0-4 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference Key players: Braden Martin, sr., quarterback; Brodee Greeley, jr., running back/ linebacker; Bryce Patterson, sr., wide receiver/ cornerback; Cade Page, sr., defensive back; Gayge Thiemann, sr., linebacker Schedule: (Home game in bold) Aug. 25 — vs Jerome, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 — vs Homedale, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — @ Melba, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 — vs Mountain Home, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 — @ Declo, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — vs Buhl, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 — vs Filer, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 — @ Wood River, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 — @ Kimberly, 7 p.m.

