Valley wide receiver Antonio Ruiz is stopped by Glenns Ferry defensive end Wyatt Wootan, left, linebacker Kody Henslee, center, and defensive end Tanner Martinez, right, on Friday at Valley High School in Hazelton.
Valley wide receiver Antonio Ruiz is stopped by Glenns Ferry defensive end Wyatt Wootan, left, linebacker Kody Henslee, center, and defensive end Tanner Martinez, right, on Friday at Valley High School in Hazelton.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Valley wide receiver Brody Mussmann is tackled by Glenns Ferry linebacker Kody Henslee on Friday at Valley High School in Hazelton.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Valley running back Julian Rocha tries to outrun Glenns Ferry defensive end Bradley Christensen, left, as he moves the ball down the field Friday at Valley High School in Hazelton.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
The Valley Vikings take to the field at the start of the second quarter during the game against Glenns Ferry on Friday at Valley High School in Hazelton.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
The Valley Vikings huddle up during a timeout in the game against Glenns Ferry on Friday at Valley High School in Hazelton.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Glenns Ferry linebacker Kody Henslee takes down Valley wide receiver Brody Mussmann on Friday at Valley High School in Hazelton.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Valley wide receiver Brody Mussmann reaches for an overthrown pass as Glenns Ferry linebacker Kody Henslee prepares to tackle him Friday at Valley High School in Hazelton.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Glenns Ferry defensive end Bradley Christensen takes down Valley running back Julian Rocha on Friday at Valley High School in Hazelton.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Valley running back Julian Rocha runs the ball through a hole in the Glenns Ferry defense Friday at Valley High School in Hazelton.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Valley wide receiver Antonio Ruiz jumps to catch the ball during the game against Glenns Ferry on Friday at Valley High School in Hazelton.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Glenns Ferry wide receiver Kody Henslee jumps for the ball Friday at Valley High School in Hazelton.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Valley quarterback Rawlin Godfrey is pushed out of bounds by Glenns Ferry linebacker Kody Henslee on Friday at Valley High School in Hazelton.
HAZELTON — When Glenns Ferry coach Lonnie Funkhouser, who is in his first year with the team, held the initial meeting with his football players before the season began, he told them he thought something special was going to happen this year.
“I didn’t think it was going to be tonight,” Funkhouser said after the Pilots beat Valley, the defending state champions and fourth-ranked team in Class 1A Division I, by a score of 36-28.
The Pilots, who won just their second game of the year Friday, could have lost hope early on when they fell behind 22-8 in the first half, which was eerily similar to the start of last week’s 36-22 loss to Grace.
“We were in the exact situation in Grace last week,” Funkhouser said. “We were down 22-8 just like tonight and we totally imploded. They changed it tonight, and we went the other way.”
Quarterback Tanner Martinez scored two rushing touchdowns to cut the lead, which gave his team a 24-22 lead at halftime — then he threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Toone late in the third quarter to increase the lead to 30-22.
Even though it gave up 28 points, the story of the night might have been Glenns Ferry’s defense. It bent but never broke, at least at the most opportune times. Valley’s Julian Rocha rushed for 212 yards, but the Vikings had to throw the ball for most of the second half after they fell behind. They managed to score just once in the second half.
The Pilots scored again in the fourth quarter to take a 36-22 lead, but Rawlin Godfrey completed a pair of long passes to lead Valley into scoring range, then Marcus Juarez punched it in from three yards out. The two-point attempt failed and the score remained 36-28.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
The Vikings neared a golden opportunity when they recovered an onside kick on the kickoff, but Wyatt Castagneto intercepted Godfrey on the first play of the drive. Glenns Ferry went three-and-out, but Castegneto made another play, pulling in a game-clinching interception with 54 seconds left.
Glenns Ferry rushed for 244 yards and controlled the clock for much of the second half.
“Our line stepped up big,” said Martinez, who ran for 95 yards and three touchdowns. “They blocked a lot better tonight than they had been. We just made the biggest plays when we needed to have them.”
Valley dropped to (3-2) on the season. The Vikings have suffered back-to-back losses after losing to Oakley last week.
But Glenns Ferry (2-4) has newfound hope now that they are 1-1 in conference play.
“Anything can happen,” Funkhouser said. “We can still make the playoffs, which two weeks ago I would have told you there was no chance of.”
The Pilots won the Standlee Trophy, a traveling trophy that, like Valley, they compete for every year. With Valley moving up to Class 2A next season, the two teams won’t play each other and Glenns Ferry will get to hold on to the trophy for a long time.
“They played harder tonight than they have all year,” Funkhouser said.
Valley vs. Glenns Ferry football
Valley vs. Glenns Ferry football
Valley vs. Glenns Ferry football
Valley vs. Glenns Ferry football
Valley vs. Glenns Ferry football
Valley vs. Glenns Ferry football
Valley vs. Glenns Ferry football
Valley vs. Glenns Ferry football
Valley vs. Glenns Ferry football
Valley vs. Glenns Ferry football
Valley vs. Glenns Ferry football
Valley vs. Glenns Ferry football
Valley vs. Glenns Ferry football
Valley vs. Glenns Ferry football
Valley vs. Glenns Ferry football
Valley vs. Glenns Ferry football
Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.