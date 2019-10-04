{{featured_button_text}}

HAZELTON — When Glenns Ferry coach Lonnie Funkhouser, who is in his first year with the team, held the initial meeting with his football players before the season began, he told them he thought something special was going to happen this year.

“I didn’t think it was going to be tonight,” Funkhouser said after the Pilots beat Valley, the defending state champions and fourth-ranked team in Class 1A Division I, by a score of 36-28.

The Pilots, who won just their second game of the year Friday, could have lost hope early on when they fell behind 22-8 in the first half, which was eerily similar to the start of last week’s 36-22 loss to Grace.

“We were in the exact situation in Grace last week,” Funkhouser said. “We were down 22-8 just like tonight and we totally imploded. They changed it tonight, and we went the other way.”

Quarterback Tanner Martinez scored two rushing touchdowns to cut the lead, which gave his team a 24-22 lead at halftime — then he threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Toone late in the third quarter to increase the lead to 30-22.

Valley vs. Glenns Ferry football

Valley running back Julian Rocha tries to avoid the tackle by Glenns Ferry defenders Friday at Valley High School in Hazelton.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Even though it gave up 28 points, the story of the night might have been Glenns Ferry’s defense. It bent but never broke, at least at the most opportune times. Valley’s Julian Rocha rushed for 212 yards, but the Vikings had to throw the ball for most of the second half after they fell behind. They managed to score just once in the second half.

Valley vs. Glenns Ferry football

Valley running back Julian Rocha is brought down by Glenns Ferry defensive end Bradley Christensen on Friday at Valley High School in Hazelton.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

The Pilots scored again in the fourth quarter to take a 36-22 lead, but Rawlin Godfrey completed a pair of long passes to lead Valley into scoring range, then Marcus Juarez punched it in from three yards out. The two-point attempt failed and the score remained 36-28.

Valley vs. Glenns Ferry football

Valley quarterback Rawlin Godfrey stumbles into the end zone after Glenns Ferry linebacker Kody Henslee misses the tackle Friday at Valley High School in Hazelton.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

The Vikings neared a golden opportunity when they recovered an onside kick on the kickoff, but Wyatt Castagneto intercepted Godfrey on the first play of the drive. Glenns Ferry went three-and-out, but Castegneto made another play, pulling in a game-clinching interception with 54 seconds left.

Glenns Ferry rushed for 244 yards and controlled the clock for much of the second half.

“Our line stepped up big,” said Martinez, who ran for 95 yards and three touchdowns. “They blocked a lot better tonight than they had been. We just made the biggest plays when we needed to have them.”

Valley dropped to (3-2) on the season. The Vikings have suffered back-to-back losses after losing to Oakley last week.

But Glenns Ferry (2-4) has newfound hope now that they are 1-1 in conference play.

“Anything can happen,” Funkhouser said. “We can still make the playoffs, which two weeks ago I would have told you there was no chance of.”

Valley vs. Glenns Ferry football

Valley running back Julian Rocha tries to outrun Glenns Ferry defensive end Bradley Christensen on Friday at Valley High School in Hazelton.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

The Pilots won the Standlee Trophy, a traveling trophy that, like Valley, they compete for every year. With Valley moving up to Class 2A next season, the two teams won’t play each other and Glenns Ferry will get to hold on to the trophy for a long time.

“They played harder tonight than they have all year,” Funkhouser said.

