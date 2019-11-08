CAREY — Two weeks after beating Murtaugh 80-60, Carey handled the Red Devils in a much more efficient fashion Friday. They won 56-14 in the Class 1A Division II state quarterfinals and advanced to next week’s semifinals.
“We got a lot more aggressive and more physical on defense and shut a lot of things down,” Carey coach Lane Kirkland said.
The Panthers jumped out to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter and didn’t look back. They piled up 412 yards of offense and forced five turnovers (four interceptions and one fumble).
Carson Simpson carried the ball 16 times for 117 yards and four touchdowns, and Hunter Smith passed for 144 yards. Smith also intercepted three passes.
Smith was one of four players, including Dallin and Brigham Parke and Porter Larna, to have at least 10 tackles.
“I’m proud of these boys for rallying,” Kirkland said.
Oakley 52, Idaho City 18
IDAHO CITY — Oakley came out strong to handle Idaho City and advance to the state semifinal in Class 1A Division I. It was Oakley’s second win over Idaho City this season.
The Hornets forced three turnovers and rushed for 263 yards as a team. Josh Nyman had 97 yards and two touchdowns Chandler Jones added 89 yards rushing and a touchdown and was 9-of-15 passing and threw for two scores to go along with two interceptions
The Hornets (9-1) led 34-6 at the half and kept their foot on the gas. They will play Prairie in next week’s state semifinal.
Prairie 60, Raft River 26
MOSCOW — Prairie ended up running away with the game, but if the first two plays of the night were any indication, there would be plenty of points scored at the Kibbie Dome.
Prairie’s Cole Martin ran for a 65-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. Not to be outdone, Raft River’s Bodee Spencer carried the ball 80 yards for a score on his team’s first play.
The Pirates scored the next 30 points to take control of the game. Martin finished with three rushing scores, and Owen Anderson added two, which came from 73 and 50 yards away.
Raft River’s 26 points were the most any team had scored on Prairie the whole season. The Trojans ended the year 6-4.
Prairie will face Oakley in next week’s state semifinal.
Blackfoot 42, Minico 14
BLACKFOOT — Minico surged ahead early, but Blackfoot controlled most of the game in Friday’s Class 4A quarterfinal.
The Spartans scored twice and took a 14-0 lead. Connor Stocking rushed for a two-yard touchdown, then caught an eight-yard pass from running back Rylan Chandler.
But Blackfoot found the end zone to cut the lead to 14-7, then the Broncos intercepted Stocking twice to help turn the tide of the game. They ended up scoring 42 unanswered points to come away with the win.
Minico finished the season 8-3. Blackfoot will go on to play Nampa in the semifinals.
Middleton 45, Jerome 16
MIDDLETON — The early part of the game was a defensive struggle, with both teams trading several empty possessions. Jerome took a 3-0 lead on a field goal by Gabe Anderson before Middleton’s Trenton Johansen rushed for a 58-yard touchdown.
The Tigers eventually took a 10-7 lead on a two-yard rushing score by Dalan Thompson. But Middleton responded on the next possession with a short touchdown pass by Derek Hagler.
In the second half, a Jerome turnover led to a first-and-goal for Middleton, but the defense held and forced a field goal, making the score 17-10. But Hagler struck through the air again, throwing a 40-yard touchdown to Cash Cowdery to blow open the game. Johansen rushed for two more scores to extend the lead.
Jerome (7-4) saw its season end after winning the Great Basin West Pod and hosting its first playoff game in 23 years. Middleton advanced to play Kuna in next week’s semifinal.
McCall-Donnelly 48, Declo 7
McCALL — Declo’s season ended in the Class 2A quarterfinals. McCall-Donnelly advanced to the semifinals against North Fremont next week while Declo finished the year 6-4.
