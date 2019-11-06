The high school football playoff quarterfinals have arrived. There are 10 Magic Valley teams still alive across the classes, all in search of a state title. Here is a look at what to expect with this weekend’s games.
Thursday
Gooding at Sugar-Salem (Holt Arena), 7 p.m.: Gooding received a first-round bye in the playoffs, but its seeding for the quarterfinals gave it a difficult first game. Sugar-Salem, the defending Class 3A champion, has not lost to an Idaho team this season. Their only defeat came at the hands of Star Valley, a Wyoming team. No other opponent the Diggers have played has scored more than seven points.
But if anyone can poke holes in Sugar’s stout defense, it’s the Senators. Dual-threat quarterback Shane Jennings has no shortage of weapons, including running back Jon Carpenter and receivers Colston Loveland and Andrew Prince.
These two teams have been two of the top squads in the class the whole season, and the playoffs are the time to prove who is better.
Friday
Jerome at Middleton, 7 p.m.: Jerome pulled off a thrilling comeback to take down defending champion Hillcrest in last week’s playoff opener, and they will have another tough task in the quarterfinal. Middleton has played a difficult schedule, with close losses to only Kuna, Bishop Kelly and Vallivue, all of which are in the Class 4A playoff field still.
Jerome thrived when the pressure was on last week, pulling off several key plays at critical junctures. It’s going to need a lot more of those special moments to win a road playoff game against another stellar opponent.
Minico at Blackfoot, 6 p.m.: Like the previously mentioned Sugar-Salem team, Blackfoot has not lost against an Idaho opponent this year, and their only blemish is against Wyoming’s Star Valley. It has won eight straight games and has not had a single-digit margin of victory in more than a month.
Minico’s ability to run the ball can keep almost any game close, and the Spartans came away with a convincing 47-21 win over Preston in last week’s playoff game. They will look to keep up the momentum and reach the Class 4A semifinal.
You have free articles remaining.
Declo at McCall-Donnelly, 6 p.m.: Declo is used to playing this deep into the playoffs, but the team will experience a role reversal from recent seasons in the Class 2A quarterfinal. After going undefeated in each of the past two seasons and holding high playoff seeds, the Hornets are now the seventh seed and playing on the road against an undefeated team.
McCall-Donnelly has blown out nearly every team it has played against this year. Declo’s ability to run the ball and play strong defense could come into play and keep the game close.
Raft River at Prairie (Kibbie Dome), 7 p.m.: The 1A Division I playoffs begin Friday after the regular season wrapped up last week. Raft River lost to Oakley in the season finale, meaning the Trojans took the lower seed from the district and have to travel to play one of the top teams in the class. Prairie has scored at least 60 points in five games this year.
Prairie beat Raft River 56-12 in the second game of the season. But this game counts for more and the loser’s season is done, so nothing is out of the question.
Oakley at Idaho City, 6 p.m.: Oakley handled Idaho City 50-22 on Sept. 7, but that game was at a neutral site. The Hornets will hit the road for their first-round matchup since Idaho City is the top seed from District III.
Oakley has stifled its opponents on defense for most of the season and will aim for the same here.
Dietrich at Lighthouse Christian, 7 p.m.: Lighthouse has rolled through almost everyone it has played this year, but Dietrich gave it the closest game of the season. The Lions won that one 42-26 on Oct. 11.
The Blue Devils would like nothing more than spoiling the undefeated season of a conference opponent in the playoffs and advancing to the semifinals.
Murtaugh at Carey, 3 p.m.: This is a rematch of a game that took place just two weeks ago. Carey won that one in a shootout, 80-60. It will be interesting to see what changes both teams have made since then. Carey coach Lane Kirkland said his team cleaned up a lot of issues in last week’s 58-6 win over North Gem in the playoff opener.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.