With the regular season wrapping up for most of Idaho's high school football teams, the state playoff brackets have been officially set for all classes except 1A Division I, which has one more week of regular-season play. Here is a look at how the Magic Valley's teams fit into the overall picture.
Class 4A
Three local teams from the Great Basin Ten made it to the 16-team field for Class 4A: Jerome, Minico and Canyon Ridge. All first-round games will be on Friday, Nov. 1.
Despite losing to Century in the conference championship game Friday, Jerome will host Hillcrest as the winner of the West Pod and the second seed from Districts IV and V.
Minico, the third seed from the conference, will host Preston, who took the at-large bid from Districts IV, V and VI.
Canyon Ridge comes into the postseason with a 3-6 record, but all three of its wins were in the GBC West Pod, so they earned the fourth seed from the conference. They will travel to play Bishop Kelly on Friday.
Class 3A
Gooding's win over Kimberly on Friday clinched the SCIC championship and gave the Senators a first-round bye in the playoffs. Kimberly took the second spot from District IV and earned a home game against Fruitland.
After the first-round games are played, the remaining eight will be re-seeded based on the IHSAA's RPI score to determine the quarterfinal matchups. Gooding was sixth in the most recent rankings.
Class 2A
Declo earned the only bid from District IV and will host Salmon, one of three at-large teams in the class. Class 2A also re-seeds its eight remaining teams according to RPI after the first round of play.
Class 1A Division II
Five of the Sawtooth conference's teams are in the Division II field.
Top ranked and undefeated, Lighthouse Christian had a bye in the final round of the regular season. They will host Camas County, the fifth seed from District IV. That game will be on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Carey had its spot as the second seed from the district wrapped up heading into last Friday. They will host North Gem on Halloween.
Dietrich, the third seed, will host Rockland, and Murtaugh, the fourth seed, will play Watersprings.
