With the end of the regular season here for most of Idaho’s teams and the playoffs on the horizon, the last installment of the statewide media poll has arrived.
No Magic Valley teams from Class 4A made the final cut, though three (Canyon Ridge, Jerome and Minico) will be in the playoffs on Friday. Gooding held on to the fifth spot in 3A, where they have been for the past several weeks.
Oakley stayed put in third in 1A Division I, and Raft River remained fourth despite losing to top-ranked Lost Rivers last week.
Lighthouse Christian had a bye week last week, giving them an undefeated regular season and the top rank in Division II. Carey stayed in the third spot in the class.
Rankings are based on a poll of the state’s media members.
CLASS 5A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 9-0 40 1
2. Coeur d’Alene 7-2 25 2
3. Borah 7-2 24 4
4. Mountain View 7-2 17 3
5. Rigby 7-1 14 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kuna (8) 9-0 40 1
2. Blackfoot 8-1 30 2
3. Vallivue 7-2 26 3
4. Bishop Kelly 6-2 13 5
5. Middleton 6-3 9 4
Others receiving votes: Century 2.
CLASS 3A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
t-1. Sugar-Salem (5) 7-1 35 1
t-1. Homedale (3) 9-0 35 2
t-3. Weiser 7-1 20 3
t-3. Timberlake 8-0 20 4
5. Gooding 8-1 10 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 2A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (5) 8-0 37 1
2. McCall-Donnelly (2) 8-0 32 2
3. West Side (1) 7-1 27 3
4. Bear Lake 6-2 12 4
5. Melba 6-2 8 5
Others receiving votes: Grangeville 4.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lost Rivers (5) 8-0 37 1
2. Prairie (3) 8-0 35 2
3. Oakley 7-1 23 3
4. Raft River 6-2 11 4
5. Potlatch 6-2 10 5
Others receiving votes: Idaho City 3, Clearwater Valley 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 7-0 39 1
2. Kendrick (1) 7-1 32 2
3. Carey 7-1 24 3
4. Horseshoe Bend 7-1 17 5
5. Garden Valley 5-3 5 4
Others receiving votes: Dietrich 1, Mullan 1, Watersprings 1.
VOTERS: Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.
