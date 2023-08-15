FILER — The Wildcats, a younger football team mostly of sophomores and juniors, enter season with a different look.

“It’s night and day from last year,” Filer head coach Justin Brandsma told the Times-News during the first week of prep training camp.

Last season, Filer took the field with just a single returning starter who held extensive varsity experience. It took its lumps, made adjustments and weathered the storm for a 3-6 finish.

The Wildcats value those adjustments, amplifying confidence in the team’s abilities, approaching the season with a better understanding of individual strengths.

This new understanding has developed a fresh offensive approach catered to the abilities of the team, Brandsma said.

“I think we are going to surprise some people this year,” he added.

With that returning class, the Wildcats prepare to have a strong core of players entering the season.

“I don’t have a skilled guy right now that I wouldn’t put up against anyone in the Valley,” Brandsma said. “All of my guys are returning and have experience.”

Part of those returning players tallied some impressive numbers last season, despite playing limited varsity football.

Tristan Rea returns as quarterback. The young arm threw for 1,135 passing yards with a 44% completion percentage as a freshman.

The young gunslinger’s first varsity appearance came during week five, at homecoming. But he showed tremendous natural ability to take the reins and control the field, Brandsma said.

And the young quarterback trusts his teammates.

“I think we have a head hunt for the state championship this year, we have a really good team,” Rea told the Times-News during the opening week of practice. “Everybody is excited to play, everybody is excited to put the pads on. I think everybody is ready to go.”

Two solid targets will take the field along Rea, Filer’s 2022 Offensive Player of the Year Dillon Patterson and Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference All Conference honoree Talyn Weaver.

They led Filer’s receiving stats last season according to Maxpreps.com, with 302 and 415 receiving yards.

Weaver finished with 21 receptions, and averaged 19.8 yards a reception, which led the team, according to Maxpreps.com.

And Weaver, a sophomore, is ready to surpass those numbers.

“I’m excited for this season, because I think me and him (Rea) have a chance to break a ton of records,” he said. “I’m not worried about any spot. I think our whole team is strong, and I’m really excited for the season.”

And Filer’s defense is just as prepared.

“I think this year, our defensive backs are going to be a lot stronger than they were last year,” Filer’s defensive back Cody Sanchez told the Times-News during practice. “We got a bunch of new people coming in making the team a lot better, and on the defensive side of the ball we got it under control.”

The Wildcats’ face a similarly competitive schedule as last season.

Although, Homedale stands in the way during week one, 2022 state runners-up, instead of the state champions Sugar-Salem, who they opened against last season.

But that opening game presents an interesting opportunity for the Wildcats.

“It is a huge game for us both confident-wise and showing that we can go out and compete,” Brandsma said. “And do what I know our guys are capable of. At the end of the day, their scheme mimics a lot more of what we see throughout the season than Sugar’s does, so it prepares us a lot better for the season.”