TWIN FALLS — Belief. It was preached all week in practice. It became a mantra — a form of verbal propaganda — among the Riverhawk football players during their preparations for rival Twin Falls. And Canyon Ridge entered Friday’s Service Bowl against the Bruins believing they could shock the world.
Right off the bat, Canyon Ridge head coach Sean Impomeni reinforced the battle cry when the Riverhawks began the contest with an onside kick attempt.
Although Canyon Ridge didn’t recover the ball — and even when Impomeni said it wasn’t kicked like that on purpose — the undaunted Riverhawks felt all that belief and confidence hit their sideline like a bolt of lightning.
Canyon Ridge rode the wave of courage and determination, refused to play it safe or conservatively, and upset Twin Falls 21-14 in front of a wild crowd Friday night at Twin Falls High School.
“I can’t really say we were riverboat gamblers,” Impomeni said. “I just want to give our kids some confidence that I believe they can overcome things when they are put in different situations.”
The players echoed his claim.
“This means everything,” said elated Canyon Ridge junior quarterback Brody Osen. “We came out and proved that we can win. We knew we could win. We worked all week for this. We executed and we won.”
The contest began with Twin Falls driving into the red zone before senior River Osen picked off Bruin quarterback Nick Swensen in the end zone. It was one of five turnovers Twin committed on the night.
“We beat ourselves in a lot of situations,” Twin Falls head coach Allyn Reynolds said. “They played a hell of a ball game. The turnovers were the difference. Hats off to them. They did a good job.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Canyon Ridge worked its way into the red zone. Facing fourth down from the 5, Brody Osen collected the snap and scrambled to his left. He kept the play alive with his legs, stretching the defense toward the sideline before releasing a high-arching pass into the back of the end zone, where River Osen was waiting to catch it.
7-0 Riverhawks, just like that. Confidence intact.
Twin Falls drove into scoring position just before the half but was unable to put points on the board.
Impomeni used another crucial moment in the third period to reinforce his team’s belief when Canyon Ridge faked a field goal attempt in the third quarter. The Hawks didn’t convert, but it showed once again they were there to win, not just play.
Bruin senior Jarod Perry got Twin Falls on the board in the third when he hit the pylon on a 5-yard carry to tie things up. Game on.
Once again the Riverhawks drew from an ever-increasing well of confidence on their next possession. Brody Osen hit receivers on two huge pass completions, the second a 35-yard touchdown to Carson Sainsbury. They then went for two and got it.
Another onside kick ensued. This one Canyon Ridge recovered.
It wasn’t belief anymore. At 15-7 in the fourth period, the Riverhawks started grasping at victory.
Brody Osen sealed the deal with a 1-yard keeper up the middle to put his team up 21-7 with 4:03 left in the contest.
“I don’t know how we did it,” said senior defensive end/tight end Louie Cresto. “We just ran our plays and executed. We worked hard for this.”
Swensen threw a touchdown pass to Ryker Anderson on Twin’s next possession to make it a one-score game. The final result was far from decided, but that Riverhawk confidence would not be denied. The well was overflowing.
Canyon Ridge recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter, intercepted another ball from Swensen, and made a huge fourth down stop in the waning seconds to preserve the school’s second ever win over Twin Falls.
“This is a milestone that changes a football season,” Cresto said. “This changes everything.”
Impomeni said this might be only the beginning.
“I still feel like we have a lot more to do,” Impomeni said. “This can’t be our ending point. It has to be our starting point. We have a recipe and we’re trying to put it in play. We’re starting to do things a little better.”
The Canyon Ridge student section won the Service Bell for having the liveliest crowd on hand Friday night. The game served as a salute the America and its military.
“This is high school football,” Reynolds said. “This is what Friday night should be.”
Twin Falls (2-3) hosts Century next week to continue conference play.
Canyon Ridge (1-4) travels to Pocatello to battle the Indians on Thursday.
“This gives us so much confidence,” Brody Osen said. “This will be a big thing for us going forward.”
