The All-Idaho football teams for Classes 3A through 1A are out, and there is no shortage of players from the Magic Valley representing across the board.
Carey’s Carson Simpson was the player of the year in Class 1A Division II. But beyond Simpson, nearby schools dominated the quarterback position. Gooding’s Shane Jennings, Oakley’s Chandler Jones and Lighthouse Christian’s Collin Holloway all earned first-team honors at quarterback.
The selections are voted on by Idaho’s coaches and submitted to the Idaho Statesman. Here’s a class-by-class breakdown of who made it from the area:
Class 3A
The Gooding Senators led the way in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference. Quarterback Shane Jennings had more than 3,000 total yards and 42 total touchdowns with five interceptions to earn his third consecutive all-state honor. His wide receiver, Colston Loveland, finished the year with 91 catches for 1,147 yards and 14 touchdowns.
On defense, linebacker Jared Conrad earned a first-team spot at linebacker, and Jennings pulled double duty as a first-team safety.
Senators on the second-team list included receiver Andrew Prince, offensive lineman Cooper Pavkov and linebacker Kurtis Adkinson.
Kimberly came away with a pair of second-team selections with running back McKade Huft and linebacker AJ Garrell.
Class 2A
The lone selection was Declo senior offensive lineman Dawson Osterhout.
Class 1A Division II
Oakley led the Magic Valley teams in the Snake River Conference with its first-team picks. Chandler Jones made it as first-team quarterback and defensive back. Jones had 2,795 total yards and 40 touchdowns on offense as well as 70 tackles, 15 pass breakups and six interceptions on defense.
Defensive lineman Kade Toribau tallied 122 tackles and 12 sacks to earn a first-team selection, and Josh Nyman came in as the first-team punter.
The second-team Oakley selections were Austin Cranney (wide receiver), Justin Beto Bobadilla (kicker) and Robert Wybenga (linebacker).
Raft River earned two spots on the first team. Offensive lineman Ryan Spaeth and linebacker Justin Schumann represented the Trojans on the list. Schumann had 112 tackles, 11 sacks and five interceptions this season, and also earned a second-team spot as a receiver, and Spaeth was a second-team defensive lineman.
Running back Ethan Bernard was a second-team selection for the Trojans.
Class 1A Division II
Carey and Lighthouse Christian dominated all season long, and both teams likewise dominated the lists of all-state selections.
Carson Simpson of Carey had 1,826 yards and 38 touchdowns on the ground. He set a program record with 298 points to earn player-of-the-year honors.
Lighthouse Christian head coach Cory Holloway was named coach of the year after leading the Lions to an undefeated season and a state championship over Carey. The Lions, likewise, have no shortage of players on the All-Idaho list.
Quarterback Collin Holloway was the first-team quarterback after passing for 2,575 yards and 40 touchdowns against only three interceptions. Holloway was also only sacked three times this season.
The junior represented his team in two other spots as well. He was a first-team defensive back and first-team kicker.
Brandon Houser was named to the first team as both a running back and linebacker. The senior carried an especially large load late in the season. He rushed for 124 yards and had three touchdowns in the state semifinal game against Kendrick. The athlete anchored the Lions’ defensive front the whole year.
Wide receiver Casper Block had 15 touchdowns and was named first-team receiver and second-team defensive lineman, and Karsten Brandsma was first-team as an offensive lineman and second-team as a defensive lineman.
Wide receiver Clay Silva, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass against Carey in the state championship game, earned second-team honors, and linebacker Tyler Munsee was on the second-team list.
Carey had its share of all-state picks, too. The Panthers’ first-team selections were offensive lineman Eli Cutler, defensive lineman Porter Larna, linebacker Brigham Parke, and defensive back Dallin Parke.
Brigham Parke was a second-team tight end, and offensive lineman Adrian Gonzalez made the second team, too.
Hansen junior Jonathan Camarillo was named first-team punter after averaging 42.7 yards per kick this season.
Dietrich junior quarterback Brady Power was picked as the second-team quarterback.
