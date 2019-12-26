CAREY — Carson Simpson wanted to make sure he had no regrets in his final season of high school football. With the way the Carey star played during his senior year, he doesn't have much of a reason to have any.
Multiple accomplished players in the Magic Valley put up big numbers this year, leading their teams to success. There was a lot to consider when selecting the winner of the Times-News' eight-man football player of the year award, but Simpson gets the nod as the top small-school player.
The coaches of the Sawtooth Conference voted Simpson the overall player of the year. He was a second-team selection as a safety on defense and was nearly unstoppable on offense as a running back.
Simpson carried the ball 195 times for 1,826 yards in 2019, good for 9.36 yards per carry. That means he almost got a first-down every time he took the ball. He scored 42 touchdowns and 23 two-point conversions.
The senior exhibited the best of his abilities late in the season. He scored seven touchdowns on two different occasions late in the year. In games between Sept. 27 and Nov. 15, the Panthers averaged 68 points per game. They beat North Gem, Murtaugh, and Garden Valley in the playoffs to earn a spot in the Class 1A Division II state title game.
"We were working a lot more on our blocking and reminding ourselves that it was crunch time and we needed to get our stuff together," Simpson said. "It was a lot different there with how we played."
In the state semifinal against Garden Valley, Simpson rushed 44 times for 317 yards (7.2 yards per carry) and scored seven touchdowns — his team won 78-33.
But after winning back-to-back state championships, 2019 didn't end how Simpson or his team hoped it might. The star athlete rushed for 198 yards in the state final against Lighthouse Christian, but the Lions prevailed 34-28 in overtime. It was a revenge game for Lighthouse, which lost to Carey in the championship game the year before.
"For our overall goals, it went pretty well," Simpson said of the season. "I worked hard with my teammates. We couldn't get to that final goal, but we made it there and we did our best."
Simpson will depart Carey with plenty of success and accolades. He set school records for points (56 in a game, 298 in a season and 508 in his career) and two state championships, along with a runner-up finish.
Many great players have passed through Carey's traditionally successful program, but head coach Lane Kirkland said Simpson's run is truly impressive.
"It's an honor to play for Carey football," Simpson said. "The past players who have been great have been role models for me. I've worked hard every year trying to be like them and to hopefully someday be better than them."
Simpson also earned the honor of Idaho player of the year in Class 1A Division 2 from the Idaho Statesman, an award voted on by the state's coaches.
"Senior year was a lot more emotional," Simpson said. "At practice I wanted to make sure I was doing my best on every sprint, every drill. I wanted to make sure I was giving it my all, so that way I wouldn't have any regrets."
