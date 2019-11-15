EAGLE — Carey’s Carson Simpson put up quite the offensive performance in Carey’s 78-33 state semifinal win over Garden Valley Friday at Eagle High School, rushing for 303 yards and seven touchdowns.
But it was a defensive play by the senior that helped turn the tide of the game.
The Panthers led 46-33 at halftime, but both teams had scored on each one of their possessions in the first half. Whoever made the first defensive stop of the game would have a huge advantage.
Simpson provided that advantage on the first play from scrimmage of the second half. He slid in front of a pass from the Wolverines’ Corban Fields and intercepted it at Garden Valley’s 18-yard line. Then he scored on a one-yard touchdown run five plays later to push his team’s lead to 54-33.
“It was important mentally because the game was tight,” Simpson said of his interception. “Once you get those kinds of plays on defense, it’s just a big motivation.”
Once that turn of events happened, Carey rolled the rest of the way to earn their spot in the state championship, where they will try for their third straight state title next week. But the first half was far from a walk in the park.
Garden Valley (7-4) ran a total of nine plays in the first half. The team scored touchdowns on four of them while adding a score on a 60-yard kickoff return by Covy Kelly.
While the Panthers strung together long drives and ran the ball with authority, the Wolverines scored on big play after big play. Fields tossed four touchdown passes, three of which went to Kelly.
But the entire Carey offense was putting on a clinic of its own. Simpson rushed for 198 yards and four touchdowns in the first half alone.
“My line played awesome,” Simpson said. “They made big holes and told me which holes they thought would work better. I have trust in them.”
With the teams merely trading possessions in the first half, any small advantage could have been the difference in the game. Carey got one of those advantages at the end of the first half.
With four seconds left on a 38-33 lead and the ball at the four-yard line, Carey lined up to run a play, but Garden Valley called a timeout. Coach Lane Kirkland asked his players if they wanted to run a different play than what they had planned, but the athletes wanted to stick with their original plan.
Quarterback Hunter Smith hit Dallin Parke for a touchdown in the back corner of the end zone as time expired.
“We had another (play) that we threw in the mix and let the kids decide, but they stayed with the first one,” Kirkland said. “Those guys had a connection going on and thought they could take advantage of something they saw.”
The score gave Carey momentum and a much-needed cushion heading into the second half. The defense that had given up several big plays early on buckled down and didn’t allow a single point after the break. Brigham Parke intercepted two passes as part of the effort.
“Staying the course is always the best,” Kirkland said. “As soon as you start to make changes and get panicked, you go away from what’s worked all season. The kids decided that it was time, and they made it happen.”
Now the Panthers will await the winner of Saturday’s semifinal game between Lighthouse Christian and Kendrick. If Lighthouse wins, it will set up a rematch of last year’s championship game.
Carey (10-1) playing this deep into the playoffs is almost a yearly occurrence. Simpson said it does not happen by accident.
“It’s Carey tradition,” he said. “We just strive to make it to that final game and work hard every week.”
