TWIN FALLS — There are four teams remaining in the Class 1A Division II playoffs, and two of them are from the Magic Valley. Neither is a stranger to making it this far into the postseason.
Carey and Lighthouse Christian will play in semifinal games this weekend. The teams have one loss between them, and it only came as a result of a head-to-head matchup. Lighthouse won the game 36-0 on Sept. 13.
These two teams also played each other in the state championship game last year. Carey held on for a 26-20 win, securing its second straight state title.
Now that most teams across Idaho have been eliminated from contention and each game is becoming more pressure-packed, neither team is likely to flinch when the moment gets big.
“We have had a lot of experience, and these kids know what it takes,” Carey coach Lane Kirkland said. “Many of them helped us last year through the season, playing big roles in helping us win a championship. Their demeanor this week and the things that they’ve said are displaying a lot of confidence and a lot of focus.”
While Carey will face Garden Valley, a team it played last season, in Friday’s game, Lighthouse is facing the challenge of playing a completely new opponent: Kendrick. It’s a team the Lions have no common opponents with.
Junior quarterback and defensive back Collin Holloway said he doesn’t mind the unfamiliarity with the other team.
“We’re going into it knowing as much about them as they know about us,” he said. “I like games like that, where we’re not in the same conference and have different opponents. We just get to play football.”
What is certain about Saturday’s matchup at Holt Arena in Pocatello is that both teams have been dominant this year. Lighthouse is 9-0 while Kendrick is 8-1, with its only loss coming to Prairie. Prairie is an undefeated Division I team.
“We just need to do what we do,” Holloway said. “They’re a really good team. If we play our best and they play their best, it should be a great game.”
The Lions have blown out most of the teams they’ve faced this year. The outlier came when they survived 42-28 against Dietrich in the quarterfinals. They trailed at halftime for the first time all season and needed a second-half surge to come away with the win.
Head coach Cory Holloway said the tough game could benefit his team down the stretch.
“Iron sharpens iron, and those close games do help,” he said. “We trailed and went through a lot of adversity in the second half.
“Say we get in a close game and we’re trailing at half in this next game,” he added. “All of those things we can look back on and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got this.’”
Since Lighthouse is on the top of the playoff bracket, they had the right to choose the venue for the semifinal game. They picked Holt Arena, which offers a respite from the unpredictable November weather with its domed facility.
Playing on an indoor turf field can benefit an offense as explosive as the Lions’ with the cold and wind out of the picture.
Collin Holloway has thrown for 2,083 yards and completed nearly 66% of his passes this year. He has a 34-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and spreads the ball around to several different pass-catchers.
Chance Gaskill and Brandon Houser led a capable rushing attack, too. Gaskill has 419 yards and 13 touchdowns this year, and Houser has rushed for 393 yards.
But even though Lighthouse’s offense has put up lots of points all season, coach Holloway said it’s his coaching style to make adjustments as necessary.
“It’s not, ‘Here’s my system, we’re running it no matter what,’” he said. “These are two athletic teams. At this point, if you’ve made it this far, every team is good.”
Lighthouse will play at 3 p.m. Saturday. Even though they will be focused on their own game, they will know their potential state championship opponent ahead of time.
Carey and Garden Valley kick off at 6 p.m. Friday at Eagle High School.
Kirkland said Garden Valley offers a good offense and a solid passing attack. But he has been encouraged by his team’s progress this year, especially over the past few weeks.
“We just need to play our best Panther football,” Kirkland said. “We have been on point the last three weeks, and I think we’ve found our groove where we need to be in order to take us to this game. We just need to be very aggressive, communicate and have fun.”
