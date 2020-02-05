TWIN FALLS — Canyon Ridge High School senior Louie Cresto's most alluring opportunity to play college football was one he had to wait for the longest.
The 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive lineman and tight end had received scholarship offers from Idaho State, the College of Idaho and the University of Idaho as well as interest from Boise State and Weber State. But when the University of Oregon, one of the country's top programs, reached out to him in January about walking on, he couldn't pass up the opportunity.
"I took an unofficial visit there, and I was blown away," Cresto said. "They also have a great business program, which is what I want to study."
He signed his letter of intent to play for the Ducks on Wednesday.
Receiving some recruiting attention before his senior season, Cresto knew if he wanted to play Division I football, he had to put on weight. He added 50-60 pounds in the offseason.
"You've got to decide that it's what you want to do and dedicate yourself to getting in the weight room," Canyon Ridge football coach Sean Impomeni said. "You've got to dedicate yourself to doing camps that other people don't do. You've got to eat right and be focused."
Cresto put together a strong senior season for Canyon Ridge. He was a first-team all-state selection and finished with 10 sacks and 13 tackles-for-loss on defense.
But Impomeni said Cresto's impact wasn't so much in his stats, but by the affect he had on games.
"When you put Louie on the left side, everybody goes to the right," Impomeni said. "That's what their game plan was, was to go away from number eight."
Canyon Ridge showed improvement as a team after a one-win season in 2018. They beat cross-town rival Twin Falls for just the second time since Canyon Ridge opened in 2009, and made the playoffs.
Cresto's athletic career is not limited to just football. He also participates in basketball, track and field, and water polo. The Riverhawks defeated Twin Falls in basketball earlier this year for the first time in school history.
"It's good for me," Cresto said of his packed sports schedule. "It keeps me out of trouble, keeps me busy. It all helps you in football. I'm doing footwork in basketball, and track is more individual, so you have to work on yourself, and it all plays its own part."
Cresto said he will likely redshirt in his first season at Oregon to keep getting stronger, and he hopes to eventually compete for a scholarship.
