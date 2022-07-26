 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Call for football officials

Friday Night Lights

The sun sets behind the stands as Kimberly faces off against Gooding on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Kimberly High School in Kimberly.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

High school football season is fast approaching and officials are needed. Training and meetings will begin soon.

Anyone interested in officiating football for this coming fall can contact Kenny at 208-731-8919 or contact the IHSAA Office at idhsaa.org.

The IHSAA State Rules clinic is scheduled for Aug. 1 at Canyon Ridge High School Auditorium.

All coaches will meet at 6 p.m. All officials will meet at 7 p.m.

Anyone interested in officiating football for this coming fall needs to attend this meeting.

