BUHL — The Indians’ earned the 2022 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference district title and powered their way to a state quarterfinal appearance last season.

Some were skeptical of their abilities last season, but the Indians dominated through outstanding rushing behind the explosive power of 2022 SCIS Offensive MVP Jayce Bower.

Bower amassed a state-leading 2,309 rushing yards last season and he received an offer from Arizona Christian University in July. There is no confirmation Bower committed at this time.

Now as Buhl gears up for this fall season, they face a new dilemma, a heavy graduating class, losing a powerful group of SCIC All-Conference selections: Kaleb Homan, Spencer Gorell, Kaden Hunsaker, Hector Miramontes, Gage Babington and Bower.

“Those seniors meant a lot to us, they are the ones that changed the culture of Buhl football,” Buhl’s interim head coach Josh Creasey told the Times-News. “They turned it into something successful. These juniors are excited to step up and fill their shoes and take what last year has done and make it their own.”

Buhl named Creasey as interim head coach for the fall season. Allyn Reynolds stepped away from the head coaching role at this time because of personal reasons, and a return time is not confirmed, Creasy said.

Creasey carries 15 years of coaching experience and played college football at Southern Utah University. He worked alongside Reynolds for the past 12 years.

“The future is bright,” Creasey said. “At the end of the day, we are going to put the work in to defend our district championship, and that is something we take pride in.”

The Indians’ graduated seniors paved the way for this new group to step in and build on Buhl’s football program.

Those returning understand the work needed to push the program past last year’s state quarterfinal finish.

“We have guys that have put the work in and want to step up and prove themselves,” Creasey said.

Oakley Tennant, a senior, prepares to take on the role of leader on the offensive line.

The Indians return two strong three-year starters, tight end Kaiden Villaro and wide receiver Kyler Kelly.

“I’m most excited to keep building our program and move forward,” Kelly told the Times-News during practice.

Zack Azevedo, a sophomore, picks up the responsibilities as quarterback. He started a few varsity games his freshman year.

“We are excited about our young quarterback,” Creasey said.

Buhl presents Azevedo with some quality targets, Kelly and Jackson Allen, who bring height and experience to the field.

The Indians aren’t diverting much from a solid run game either.

“We feel that we have two or three running backs, and we can be just as a success with the run game as last year,” Creasey said. “But it’s going to be more of a two or three-headed monster.”

How is Buhl approaching this season?

“We want to create more explosive plays. We want to be physical and control the ball,” Creasey told the Times-News. “We were able to create those explosive plays through our run game last year. This year we are going to have to open it up, and we are excited to do that. We have implemented things to do that.”

Buhl plays an identical schedule as 2022. Only Weiser beat Buhl in the regular season.

And once again, the Indians open against Weiser in week one.

Weiser finished last season in the state quarterfinals after a 35-7 loss to Homedale.

“Weiser is one of the top programs in the state and their always one of the top contenders,” Creasey said. “So right out of the get-go, that is going to be a good measuring stick to see where we are at.”

