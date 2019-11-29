{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN FALLS — All-conference selections for Sawtooth Conference football have been released. 

Carey's Carson Simpson took home the honor for player of the year while Lighthouse Christian swept the other three top awards: Quarterback Collin Holloway was the offensive player of the year, Brandon Houser was defensive player of the year, and Cory Holloway was named coach of the year.

Below are the full all-conference teams as determined by the conference's coaches.

Player of the year: Carson Simpson, Carey

Offensive Player of the year: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian

Defensive player of the year: Brandon Houser, Lighthouse Christian

Coach of the year: Cory Holloway, Lighthouse Christian

First team

Quarterback: Brady Power, Dietrich

Running back: Kade Setoki, Murtaugh; Brandon Houser, Lighthouse Christian; Ragyn Robertson, Dietrich

Center: Eli Cutler, Carey

Offensive line: Logan Stephens, Lighthouse Christian; Karsten Brandsma, Lighthouse Christian; Tate Squires, Carey

Tight end: Brigham Parke, Carey; Jett Shaw, Dietrich; Clay Silva, Lighthouse Christian

Punter: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian

Defensive end: Jonathan Camarillo, Hansen; Keil Setoki, Murtaugh; Porter Larna, Carey

Defensive line: Karsten Brandsma, Lighthouse Christian; Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian

Linebacker: Brady Power, Dietrich; Ragyn Robertson, Dietrich; Tyler Munsee, Lighthouse Christian; Brigham Parke, Carey

Safety: Kade Setoki, Murtaugh; Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian

Kicker: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian

Second team

Quarterback: Hunter Smith, Carey

Running back: Chance Gaskill, Lighthouse Christian; Cody McCrorey, Hagerman; Derrick Reese, Castleford

Center: Stephen Tanguy, Lighthouse Christian

Offensive line: Payden Zimmers, Dietrich; Garrett Berry, Murtaugh; Freddy Martinez, Murtaugh

Tight end: Kolby McClure, Murtaugh; Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian; Tyler Munsee, Lighthouse Christian

Punter: Brady Power, Dietrich

Defensive end: Colby Thompson, Camas County; Connor Simpson, Carey; Colton Leitch, Castleford

Defensive line: Stephen Tanguy, Lighthouse Christian; Eli Cutler, Carey

Linebacker: Kolby McClure, Murtaugh; Chance Gaskill, Lighthouse Christian; Dallin Parke, Carey

Safety: Carson Simpson, Carey; Jett Shaw, Dietrich

Kicker: Freddy Martinez, Murtaugh

Honorable mention

Quarterback: Trey Smith, Camas County

Running back: AB Salas, Hagerman

Center: Kevin Holiday, Lighthouse Christian

Offensive line: Joey Martinez, Castleford; Dylan Thompson, Hansen; Adrian Gonzalez, Carey

Tight end: Dallin Parke, Carey; Lewis Gomez, Murtaugh; Ramon Sanchez, Hansen

Punter: Brigham Parke, Carey

Defensive line: Payden Zimmers, Dietrich

Linebacker: Chase Gross, Carey; Brady Bennett, Lighthouse Christian; Dawson Kramer, Camas County

Safety: Derrick Reese, Castleford; Hunter Smith, Carey

Kicker: Ramon Sanchez, Hansen

