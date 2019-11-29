TWIN FALLS — All-conference selections for Sawtooth Conference football have been released.
Carey's Carson Simpson took home the honor for player of the year while Lighthouse Christian swept the other three top awards: Quarterback Collin Holloway was the offensive player of the year, Brandon Houser was defensive player of the year, and Cory Holloway was named coach of the year.
Below are the full all-conference teams as determined by the conference's coaches.
Player of the year: Carson Simpson, Carey
Offensive Player of the year: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian
Defensive player of the year: Brandon Houser, Lighthouse Christian
Coach of the year: Cory Holloway, Lighthouse Christian
First team
Quarterback: Brady Power, Dietrich
Running back: Kade Setoki, Murtaugh; Brandon Houser, Lighthouse Christian; Ragyn Robertson, Dietrich
Center: Eli Cutler, Carey
Offensive line: Logan Stephens, Lighthouse Christian; Karsten Brandsma, Lighthouse Christian; Tate Squires, Carey
Tight end: Brigham Parke, Carey; Jett Shaw, Dietrich; Clay Silva, Lighthouse Christian
Punter: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian
Defensive end: Jonathan Camarillo, Hansen; Keil Setoki, Murtaugh; Porter Larna, Carey
Defensive line: Karsten Brandsma, Lighthouse Christian; Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian
Linebacker: Brady Power, Dietrich; Ragyn Robertson, Dietrich; Tyler Munsee, Lighthouse Christian; Brigham Parke, Carey
Safety: Kade Setoki, Murtaugh; Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian
Kicker: Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian
Second team
Quarterback: Hunter Smith, Carey
Running back: Chance Gaskill, Lighthouse Christian; Cody McCrorey, Hagerman; Derrick Reese, Castleford
Center: Stephen Tanguy, Lighthouse Christian
Offensive line: Payden Zimmers, Dietrich; Garrett Berry, Murtaugh; Freddy Martinez, Murtaugh
Tight end: Kolby McClure, Murtaugh; Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian; Tyler Munsee, Lighthouse Christian
Punter: Brady Power, Dietrich
Defensive end: Colby Thompson, Camas County; Connor Simpson, Carey; Colton Leitch, Castleford
Defensive line: Stephen Tanguy, Lighthouse Christian; Eli Cutler, Carey
Linebacker: Kolby McClure, Murtaugh; Chance Gaskill, Lighthouse Christian; Dallin Parke, Carey
Safety: Carson Simpson, Carey; Jett Shaw, Dietrich
Kicker: Freddy Martinez, Murtaugh
Honorable mention
Quarterback: Trey Smith, Camas County
Running back: AB Salas, Hagerman
Center: Kevin Holiday, Lighthouse Christian
Offensive line: Joey Martinez, Castleford; Dylan Thompson, Hansen; Adrian Gonzalez, Carey
Tight end: Dallin Parke, Carey; Lewis Gomez, Murtaugh; Ramon Sanchez, Hansen
Punter: Brigham Parke, Carey
Defensive line: Payden Zimmers, Dietrich
Linebacker: Chase Gross, Carey; Brady Bennett, Lighthouse Christian; Dawson Kramer, Camas County
Safety: Derrick Reese, Castleford; Hunter Smith, Carey
Kicker: Ramon Sanchez, Hansen
