All-conference football teams for the Great Basin are here.

Jerome coach Sid Gambles was named coach of the year for the West Pod, his receiver Garrett Elison was named offensive player of the year, and Canyon Ridge's Louie Cresto earned defensive player of the year honors.

In the East Pod, Zayne Maughan of Minico won defensive player of the year.

Below are the full all-conference teams and honorable mention lists for both pods.

WEST POD

Coach of the year: Sid Gambles, Jerome

Offensive player of the year: Garrett Elison, Jerome

Defensive player of the year: Louie Cresto, Canyon Ridge

Return specialist of the year: Andrew Nelson, Wood River

Placekicker of the year: Gabe Anderson, Jerome

Punter of the year: River Osen, Canyon Ridge

SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR

Canyon Ridge: JJ Juarez

Jerome: Jarom Wallace

Mountain Home: Cody Kollat

Wood River: Matt Meyers

Twin Falls: Luke Moon

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Dalan Thompson, jr., Jerome.

Running Back: Bam Kondracki, sr., Canyon Ridge; Kohl Proffit, jr., Mountain Home.

Wide Receiver: Jace Mahlke, so., Twin Falls; River Osen, sr., Canyon Ridge; Jaden Abrego, jr., Mountain Home; Shayler Bingham, jr., Jerome.

Offensive Line: Dylan Quigley, sr., Twin Falls; Nate Maxfield, sr., Canyon Ridge; Jon Tellez, sr., Jerome; Gunnar Clark, so., Mountain Home; Johnny Servin, sr., Wood River.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Inside Linebacker: Jarod Perry, sr., Twin Falls; JW James, jr., Jerome.

Outside Linebacker: Sam Hoggarth, sr., Twin Falls; Luis Castillo, jr., Mountain Home.

Defensive Line: Andrue Klop, sr., Twin Falls; Isaac Peters, sr., Jerome; Joe Stevenson, jr., Jerome; Kohl Proffit, jr., Mountain Home.

Defensive Back: Andrew Nelson, sr., Wood River; River Osen, sr., Canyon Ridge; Jeffrey Ledezman, sr., Jerome; Jaden Abrego, jr., Mountain Home.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Nick Swensen, jr., Twin Falls.

Running back: Jarod Perry, sr., Twin Falls.

Wide receiver: Ethan Shoemaker, jr., Wood River; Iradukunda Emery, jr., Twin Falls; Houston Jones, sr., Twin Falls; Carson Sainsbury, so., Canyon Ridge.

Offensive line: Skeet Newton, so., Twin Falls; Isaac Peters, sr., Jerome; Brendon Cox, sr., Wood River; Carter Christensen, sr., Twin Falls; Easton Haldeman, jr., Mountain Home.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Inside linebacker: Johnny Servin, sr., Wood River; Jack Parish, sr., Mountain Home.

Outside linebacker: Bam Kondracki, sr., Canyon Ridge; Gabe Schutz, sr., Jerome.

Defensive line: Brendon Cox, sr., Wood River; Marcus Garcia, jr., Twin Falls; Carter Christensen, sr., Twin Falls; Jett Perez, jr., Canyon Ridge.

HONORABLE MENTION

Offensive Line: Elijah Ibarra, sr., Canyon Ridge; Khristian Ceballos, sr., Canyon Ridge; Andy Shaw, jr., Canyon Ridge; Spenser Newlan, sr., Jerome; Ty Taylor, sr., Jerome.

Inside Linebacker: Braden Clark, so., Canyon Ridge; JJ Juarez, sr., Canyon Ridge; Blake Poulsen, jr., Jerome; Braeden Poole, sr., Mountain Home.

Defensive Line: Weston Casdorph, sr., Canyon Ridge; Kyle Craig, jr., Jerome; Ryke Wilson, sr., Jerome.

Defensive Back: Sam Mark, sr., Canyon Ridge; Luke Moon, so., Twin Falls.

Quarterback: Brody Osen, sr., Canyon Ridge.

Outside Linebacker: Jayden McIntyre, jr., Jerome.

Tight End: Caleb Shephard, jr., Twin Falls.

Wide Receiver: Ryker Anderson, sr., Twin Falls; Conner May, sr., Wood River.

EAST POD

Coach of the year: Travis Hobson, Century

Offensive player of the year: Nathan Manning, Century

Defensive player of the year: Zayne Maughn, Minico

Return specialist of the year: Jovan Sowell, Century; Rylan Chandler, Minico

Placekicker of the year: Luis Gomez, Burley; Juan Cabrera, Minico

Punter of the year: Alex Rivas, Burley; Isaiah Smith, Preston

SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR

Century: Devin Schelske

Minico: Josh Dibb

Pocatello: Matt New

Preston: Parker Gilbert

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Jadyn Downs, sr., Pocatello.

Running back: Rylan Chandler, sr., Minico; Andrew Iverson, sr., Preston.

Wide receiver: Andrew Gunter, sr., Century; Jovan Sowell, jr., Century; Matt New, sr., Pocatello; Scott Dunn, sr., Preston.

Offensive line: Franklyn Tilley, sr., Burley; Brendan Daniels, sr., Century; Greyson Harwood, sr., Minico; Izzy Jasso, sr., Minico; Dallin Palmer, sr., Preston.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Inside linebacker: Dillon Samana, sr., Century; Hunter Killian, so., Pocatello.

Outside linebacker: Easton Millward, jr., Century; Dawson Osterhout, jr., Minico.

Defensive line: D'Qua Lang, sr., Century; Johnny Hernandez, jr., Minico; Bayden Sayer, jr., Pocatello; Ty Hyde, sr., Preston.

Defensive back: Jonah Sowell, jr., Century; Brayden Wight, jr., Century; Casey Bruner, jr., Pocatello; McCray Mort, jr., Burley.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Ethan Gibbons, sr., Burley.

Running back: Karter Zampedri, jr., Minico; Tayzn Twiss, jr., Minico.

Wide receiver: Ramiro Garcia, sr., Burley; Titan Fleischmann, jr., Century; Zack Park, so., Pocatello; Cole Harris, jr., Preston.

Offensive line: Jaxsen Tuia, jr., Century; Campbell Hicks, jr., Century; Tristan Workman, sr., Pocatello; Ben Read, jr., Pocatello; Rhett Larson, so., Preston.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Inside linebacker: Boone Biermann, sr., Minico; Zay Davis, sr., Preston.

Outside linebacker: Talon Adams, jr., Burley; Kent Merrill, jr., Minico.

Defensive line: Judson Mathis, jr., Burley; Gerrado Durran, jr., Century; Jerrin Catmull, sr., Minico; Tait Rawlings, jr., Preston.

Defensive back: Damyien Castillo, jr., Burley; Luis Gomez, sr., Burley; Nick Sorenson, jr., Minico; Jadyn Downs, sr., Pocatello.

HONORABLE MENTION

Offensive line: Corbin McCracken, sr., Burley; Matt Cox, sr., Burley; Steven Ramirez, sr., Burley; Devin Schleske, sr., Century; Josh Dibb, sr., Minico; Trenton Carroll, sr., Minico;Luke Arthur, so., Minico; Brock Shenk, sr., Preston; Liam Ratchford, sr., Preston.

Defensive line: Matt Evans, sr., Burley; Rylee Pedersen, sr., Burley; Levi Bates, sr., Century; Marcus Lee, jr., Century; Johnny Aguilar, sr., Minico; Austin Liberty, sr., Preston; Hudson Nelson, sr., Preston.

Wide receiver: Slayder Watterson, jr., Burley; Bruin Fleischmann, so., Century; Ben Devries, sr., Minico; Jaxon Williams, so., Pocatello; Gordan Knapp, sr., Preston;

Quarterback: Brevin Trenkle, fr., Minico; Connor Stocking, sr., Minico; Ty Hyde, sr., Preston.

Running back: Ryeker Anderson, sr., Century.

Defensive back: Emmett Holt, jr., Century; Myles Gifford, jr., Century; Cannon Schow, jr., Minico; Freddy Larios, sr., Minico; Adam Jones, so., Pocatello; Isaiah Smith, sr., Preston; Scott Dunn, sr., Preston

Kicker: Cooper Henkey, sr., Century.

Linebacker: Carson Rice, jr., Burley; Jacob Bracken, jr., Burley; Taten Garrard, sr., Burley; Sterling Sutton, jr., Century; Jarret Lindley, sr., Pocatello; Conner Schaffer, sr., Preston; Garrett Ward, sr., Preston.

