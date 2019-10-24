FILER — Six local high school teams across five different fall sports were recently named academic state champions for 2019, and one team in particular sees the honor as an important foundation for the future.
Filer’s football team won the 3A title, the program’s first ever academic state championship. They join the Lighthouse Christian football team, the Valley volleyball team, the Sun Valley Community School girls soccer team and the Minico boys and Jerome girls swim teams as the squads with the highest cumulative grade point average in their classifications.
Filer’s first-year head coach Ty Hess said the honor sets an important precedent for the environment he is trying to create as he builds his program.
“In my first year, where we’re trying to rebuild and change the culture; it’s a huge culture win,” Hess said.
“We’ve been huge proponents of the student-athlete, and impress on the boys that I want them to be leaders in the classroom, not knuckleheads,” he added. “I expect it.”
Hess, who was the defensive coordinator at Filer before taking over the program this year, inherited a team with a 2-7 record. The Wildcats are 1-7 this year with their final game of the season against Buhl slated for Friday.
But the coach said he is encouraged by the groundwork this accomplishment lays. It’s also promising that there is not just a small group of high-performing students, but that the numbers show strong achievement across the whole team.
“I was thrilled because every Monday I get grade checks, and it truly is a team effort,” Hess said. “When I talk to teachers, I get reports on how good they are in class. That thrills me, and I believe that will eventually translate on the football field if we keep it going.”
The Valley volleyball team, another one of this year’s academic champions, is no stranger to the award. This is the second straight year they have taken home the honor.
The team’s GPA last fall was 3.846, and this year they clocked in at 3.734.
“It’s awesome that not only do they take their sports seriously, but their academics seriously,” Valley Head Coach Katie Cook said. “It’s nice to have that connection between the academic part and sports.”
