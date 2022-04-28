2 Murtaugh players sign letters of intent

MURTAUGH — Malakai Brune and Cesar Aberto have signed their letters of intent.

Both Murtaugh seniors will be attending Lewis-Clark State College in the fall.

But for Brune, the decision to play wouldn’t have happened without Aberto.

“I wasn’t going to play football at the next level until I was able to play with Cesar,” Brune said. “Having Cesar being able to play with me is going to mean a lot to me.”

It’s a sentiment Aberto shares.

“Four more years together,” Aberto said. “We’re going to live together, so I’m really excited about that.”

Lewis-Clark State head coach John Hostetter made the trip to Murtaugh to watch the players sign their letters of intent. Both of them were happy to have their new coach with them for this milestone event in their football careers.

“The long trip — driving 8 hours — just to come see us sign, that means a lot to both Malakai and me,” Aberto said.

Although he had other offers, Brune said Lewis-Clark’s style of play, paired with Aberto’s commitment to the school, was the deciding factor for him.

“They’re dominant run offense,” he said. “I’m excited about that. It’s a lot better to run and block somebody than it is to sit back and play passive.”

On top of that, both Aberto and Brune found the community warm and welcoming when they made their joint trip to visit the school.

For Aberto, signing to play at the next level is the fulfillment of a goal many years in the making.

“My dream since the first year I played pee-wee football was to play in college,” he said.

Coach Hostetter plans to utilize Aberto as a running back and middle linebacker. Brune will find his place on the offensive line.

“They said they’re going to have me play offensive tackle, but I’m looking forward to playing some defense too,” Brune said.

His best friend is just happy he’ll have someone he knows watching his back.

“(Brune’s) going to be protecting me on the line, at school, everything,” Aberto said with a smile.

