On Sept. 12, the Sun Valley Community School girls soccer team traveled to Kimberly without a banged-up Lily Fitzgerald and won 6-1. On Sept. 29, the Cutthroats hosted the Bulldogs and beat them 4-0. Again, Fitzgerald, carrying an injury, did not suit up.
On Wednesday, the Cutthroats hosted Kimberly with the High Desert Conference title up for grabs. Fitzgerald played, and her impact was certainly felt.
The senior striker notched five goals in the opening 22 minutes as the top-seeded Cutthroats cruised to an 8-1 win against No. 2 Kimberly, maintaining their perfect record as they gear up for the 3A state tournament.
"It's good for us to play those games without her because Kimberly is a great team," Sun Valley Community School head coach Kelly Feldman said of Fitzgerald. "But, you know, it's better to have her."
Fitzgerald, last season's Times-News girls soccer player of the year after a 51-goal season, wasted no time on Wednesday. She tallied a hat trick before nine minutes had gone. Goals in the first, fifth and eighth minute had the Cutthroats (18-0) coasting already.
Fitzgerald adds a second in the 5th minute. #csfish up 2-0. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/AMC7f571iu— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 10, 2018
That would be a Fitzerald hat trick after eight minutes. #csfish up 3-0. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/itof92knAS— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 10, 2018
"I definitely think it's an advantage to get the first goal in the net," Fitzgerald said. "Then you give your own team confidence, and you bring their confidence down a tiny bit. It gives you a level head so you can play the rest of your game confidently."
Perhaps that confidence cost the Cutthroats for a moment, though.
Even early, Kimberly (12-5-1) struggled to hold onto the ball for long. However, one spell of possession on the counter opened up a chance for junior Beza Armstrong to tap in a goal and spur hope for the Bulldogs. The goal came just one minute after Fitzgerald's third.
Feldman said those moments are good reminders that her team is never out of the woods, no matter how big its lead.
"That was more of a lack of communication because it kind of just went through our whole team without anyone talking or stepping," Fitzgerald said. "It was good to make us realize we need to stay focused and keep talking throughout the whole game."
That focus came back almost immediately, as, in the 17th minute, Fitzgerald ran through the defense and slotted an easy goal by Kimberly keeper Emily Johnson. Five minutes later, a cross from Fitzgerald headed toward goal slipped through Johnson's hands, giving her a fifth goal in just over 20 minutes of play.
Fitzgerald’s fourth. 4-1 #csfish in the 17th. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/oy5PogtGGb— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 10, 2018
We have five goals for Lily Firzgerald in about 22 minutes. #csfish up 5-1. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/GdWleSUhHH— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 10, 2018
While the Cutthroats had little trouble scoring against the Bulldogs in the first two clashes between the teams, Fitzgerald's return brought something entirely different, something she believes bodes well for her squad moving forward.
"(Scoring five goals) did feel good," Fitzgerald said. "It felt even better to play as a team and know that our team doesn't change pace or intensity with me there or not there. It was just fun to actually play together again and do really well against a good team."
A defensive lapse wasn't going to happen again as the Cutthroats did not allow complacency to set in. Meanwhile, freshman Tatum Minor tallied two goals and sophomore Marit Kaiser added one to round out the scoring for the Cutthroats, who will host the second seed out of District 1-2 to open the state tournament, which will take place next Thursday through Saturday at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls.
Wednesday's contest didn't go the way of the Bulldogs, but Kimberly's first season as a program is still alive as it turns its attention to earning a state tournament bid.
The Bulldogs will face No. 5 Declo on Saturday in a loser-out, winner-to-state contest. In their two previous matchups this season, Kimberly won 3-0 and 3-2.
Meanwhile, the Cutthroats will look to build off their unbeaten regular season and conference tournament against continuously improving levels of competition. Feldman said it'll be important to be able to compete against teams with similar levels of speed and ability down the stretch.
"You can't complain about being undefeated and district champions," Feldman said. "You can't complain about that. Now we just turn our focus into that first game at state and winning that."
Declo 3, Wendell 0
DECLO — The fifth-seeded Hornets shut out the No. 6 Trojans in Wednesday's High Desert Conference tournament loser-out game.
Kayley Koyle scored two goals, and Xochiti Rodriguez scored the third for Declo (7-6-4), which will play at No. 2 Kimberly at 1 p.m. Saturday in a loser-out, winner-to-state game.
Wendell finished its season with a 7-9-1 record.
