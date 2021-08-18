First responders to take on the Jerome High football team

JEROME — A Friday night fundraiser will feature a unique football match up: the Jerome High School football team against a team made up of first responders.

The flag football game is a fundraiser for the school’s football team.

The first responder team will include players from the Jerome City Fire and Police departments, Idaho State Police, the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, SIRCOMM, Magic Valley Paramedics and the Jerome Rural Fire Department.

The game will be at the Jerome High School football field at Tiger Drive and Main Street East. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the game starts at 7.

In 2019, the Jerome High School football team hosted the first home play-off game in 20 years and won a thriller to advance to the state semifinals. Last year, it won the conference championship for the second year in a row.

The program averages about 80 students annually. It takes $20,000 to $25,000 to run the program and the fundraising activities usually bring about $15,000 to 16,000. The district takes care of helmets including reconditioning, repair and replacements, but the rest is covered by additional fundraising efforts and booster support.