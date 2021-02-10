 Skip to main content
Final standings district singles bowling
  • Updated
Canyon Ridge faces Twin Falls bowling

Twin Falls junior Griffen Magee picks up the spare during a head-to-head match against Canyon Ridge on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Bowladrome in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

District Boys Singles Results

1st; Stetson Nelson; Minico; 658

2nd; Sane Stapleman; Declo; 653

3rd; Brogan Uscola; Minico; 63

4th; Etan Hager; Minico; 633

5th; Griffen Magee; Twin Falls; 619

6th; Kaden Stone; Burley; 609

7th; Luke Hudelson; Twin Falls; 589

8th; Nathan Scott; Twin Falls; 581

9th; Jaxson Smyer; Declo; 579

10th; Trevor Hager; Minico; 575

District Girls Singles Results

1st; Halli Vaughn; Burley; 568

2nd; Alexia Quaintance; Twin Falls; 564

3rd; Stephi Leazer; Kimberly; 556

4th; Kelcee Burton; Declo; 529

5th; Jacobi Molina; Minico; 513

6th; Tylee Ramsey; Burley; 505

7th; Sadie Larson; Declo; 495

8th; Mackenzie Sutliff; Burley; 492

9th; Makaya Boyer; Gooding; 486

10th; Jaycee Shockey; Minico; 457

