Final standings district singles bowling

District Boys Singles Results
1st; Stetson Nelson; Minico; 658
2nd; Sane Stapleman; Declo; 653
3rd; Brogan Uscola; Minico; 63
4th; Etan Hager; Minico; 633
5th; Griffen Magee; Twin Falls; 619
6th; Kaden Stone; Burley; 609
7th; Luke Hudelson; Twin Falls; 589
8th; Nathan Scott; Twin Falls; 581
9th; Jaxson Smyer; Declo; 579
10th; Trevor Hager; Minico; 575
District Girls Singles Results
1st; Halli Vaughn; Burley; 568
2nd; Alexia Quaintance; Twin Falls; 564
3rd; Stephi Leazer; Kimberly; 556
4th; Kelcee Burton; Declo; 529
5th; Jacobi Molina; Minico; 513
6th; Tylee Ramsey; Burley; 505
7th; Sadie Larson; Declo; 495
8th; Mackenzie Sutliff; Burley; 492
9th; Makaya Boyer; Gooding; 486