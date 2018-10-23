Try 1 month for 99¢
Football season is upon us
Buy Now

From left, Kimberly's Tristyn O'Donnell, McKade Huft, Braxton Hammond and Nathaniel Bybee have their photo taken Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

In the final Idaho high school football media poll of the 2018 season, eight Magic Valley teams cracked the top five, and 10 received votes.

The only local team that moved up from last week's poll was Kimberly, which jumped from No. 4 to No. 3 in the 3A classification. The Bulldogs beat Gooding in Friday's regular season finale and bumped the Senators down from No. 3 to No. 5. 

For the second straight season, Declo (2A) and Carey (1A Division II) finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in their respective classifications. Unlike last season, the two defending state champions were unanimous top choices this time around.

Lighthouse Christian finished No. 3 in 1A-DII, while Murtaugh fell from No. 5 to out of the poll, leapfrogged by Salmon River. 

In 1A Division I, Valley was No. 2, Oakley was No. 3 and Raft River was No. 5. Raft River will host Oakley on Friday night to end the regular season.

Minico received two points in the 4A poll.

First-round playoff games set

While 1A-DI will wrap up regular season play this week, the other four classifications will begin their state playoffs. 

On Thursday, Lighthouse Christian will host Rockland at 6 p.m., and Gooding will host American Falls and Declo will host Ririe at 7 p.m.

Carey was scheduled to host Camas County at 4 p.m. that day, but the Mushers didn't have enough players and forfeited the first-round matchup, according to Carey coach Lane Kirkland.

Murtaugh will play at Mackay on Friday at 5 p.m., and the winner will play at Carey in the second round.

Friday's other playoff games involving local teams: Dietrich at North Gem (3 p.m.), Minico vs. Skyline at Holt Arena (5:30 p.m.), Idaho Falls at Twin Falls (7 p.m.) and Teton at Kimberly (7 p.m.).

Final Idaho football media poll

All records as of Tuesday, Oct. 23

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (8) 9-0 52 1

2. Coeur d'Alene (3) 8-0 47 2

3. Highland 8-1 33 3

4. Mountain View 7-2 22 4

5. Eagle 6-3 6 —

Others receiving votes: Madison 5.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Hillcrest (11) 8-1 55 1

2. Bishop Kelly 7-1 39 3

3. Skyline 7-2 28 4

4. Middleton 7-2 18 2

5. Century 7-2 15 —

Others receiving votes: Nampa 7, Minico 2, Vallivue 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (11) 9-0 55 1

2. Sugar-Salem 7-1 42 2

3. Kimberly 8-1 32 4

4. Marsh Valley 7-2 17 5

5. Gooding 7-2 16 3

Others receiving votes: Fruitland 3.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Declo (11) 8-0 55 1

2. West Side 8-0 42 2

3. Grangeville 8-0 33 3

4. North Fremont 8-0 24 4

5. West Jefferson 6-2 4 —

Others receiving votes: St. Maries 3, Aberdeen 2, McCall-Donnelly 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Prairie (8) 7-1 52 1

2. Valley (3) 7-1 46 2

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

3. Oakley 7-1 33 3

4. Challis 6-2 19 4

5. Raft River 5-2 12 5

Others receiving votes: Lapwai 3.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (11) 8-0 55 1

2. Kendrick 7-0 44 2

3. Lighthouse Christian 7-1 32 3

4. Deary 5-2 19 4

5. Salmon River 5-3 10 —

Others receiving votes: Murtaugh 5.

Voters

Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Victor Flores, (Twin Falls) Times-News

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Luke O’Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments