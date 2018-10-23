In the final Idaho high school football media poll of the 2018 season, eight Magic Valley teams cracked the top five, and 10 received votes.
The only local team that moved up from last week's poll was Kimberly, which jumped from No. 4 to No. 3 in the 3A classification. The Bulldogs beat Gooding in Friday's regular season finale and bumped the Senators down from No. 3 to No. 5.
For the second straight season, Declo (2A) and Carey (1A Division II) finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in their respective classifications. Unlike last season, the two defending state champions were unanimous top choices this time around.
Lighthouse Christian finished No. 3 in 1A-DII, while Murtaugh fell from No. 5 to out of the poll, leapfrogged by Salmon River.
In 1A Division I, Valley was No. 2, Oakley was No. 3 and Raft River was No. 5. Raft River will host Oakley on Friday night to end the regular season.
Minico received two points in the 4A poll.
First-round playoff games set
While 1A-DI will wrap up regular season play this week, the other four classifications will begin their state playoffs.
On Thursday, Lighthouse Christian will host Rockland at 6 p.m., and Gooding will host American Falls and Declo will host Ririe at 7 p.m.
Carey was scheduled to host Camas County at 4 p.m. that day, but the Mushers didn't have enough players and forfeited the first-round matchup, according to Carey coach Lane Kirkland.
Murtaugh will play at Mackay on Friday at 5 p.m., and the winner will play at Carey in the second round.
Friday's other playoff games involving local teams: Dietrich at North Gem (3 p.m.), Minico vs. Skyline at Holt Arena (5:30 p.m.), Idaho Falls at Twin Falls (7 p.m.) and Teton at Kimberly (7 p.m.).
Final Idaho football media poll
All records as of Tuesday, Oct. 23
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 9-0 52 1
2. Coeur d'Alene (3) 8-0 47 2
3. Highland 8-1 33 3
4. Mountain View 7-2 22 4
5. Eagle 6-3 6 —
Others receiving votes: Madison 5.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Hillcrest (11) 8-1 55 1
2. Bishop Kelly 7-1 39 3
3. Skyline 7-2 28 4
4. Middleton 7-2 18 2
5. Century 7-2 15 —
Others receiving votes: Nampa 7, Minico 2, Vallivue 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Homedale (11) 9-0 55 1
2. Sugar-Salem 7-1 42 2
3. Kimberly 8-1 32 4
4. Marsh Valley 7-2 17 5
5. Gooding 7-2 16 3
Others receiving votes: Fruitland 3.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Declo (11) 8-0 55 1
2. West Side 8-0 42 2
3. Grangeville 8-0 33 3
4. North Fremont 8-0 24 4
5. West Jefferson 6-2 4 —
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 3, Aberdeen 2, McCall-Donnelly 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (8) 7-1 52 1
2. Valley (3) 7-1 46 2
3. Oakley 7-1 33 3
4. Challis 6-2 19 4
5. Raft River 5-2 12 5
Others receiving votes: Lapwai 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (11) 8-0 55 1
2. Kendrick 7-0 44 2
3. Lighthouse Christian 7-1 32 3
4. Deary 5-2 19 4
5. Salmon River 5-3 10 —
Others receiving votes: Murtaugh 5.
Voters
Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Victor Flores, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Luke O’Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
