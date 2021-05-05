Filer's Logan Lockwood signs with Walla Walla Community College

FILER — A wildcat becomes a warrior.
Sitting at a table next to home plate Wednesday, Logan Lockwood signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Walla Walla Community College.
“I can’t believe it,” he said.
Lockwood has been looking at several schools and considering his choices. When he visited Walla Walla last week, he had the opportunity to meet the players and coaches.
“I love the chemistry that the team has up there already,” he said.
But for Lockwood, the biggest deciding factor was the academic options.
“I really enjoyed their ag program,” he said. “They have a super good ag program and it felt like a really great fit.”
Lockwood plans to study agriculture business while attending school.
Tyrone Hess, head coach at Filer High School, knows Walla Walla is getting a great athlete with Lockwood.
“They’re going to be absolutely thrilled with him,” Hess said. “He’s old school tough, mentally, which takes him to the next level.”
Hess remembers meeting Lockwood as a shy and introverted freshman, a stark contrast from the smiling senior who signed his letter of intent.
“To say he’s come out of his shell is probably an understatement,” Hess said with a laugh.
Lockwood plans to continue hitting the batting cages and putting in extra reps at the gym before he departs, but overall he’s confident in his ability to compete at the next level.
It’s an evaluation that Hess agrees with.
“He’s been top 10 in the state in every offensive category since he was a sophomore,” Hess said. “I can’t wait to go watch him up in Walla Walla.”