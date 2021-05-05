Filer's Logan Lockwood signs with Walla Walla Community College

FILER — A wildcat becomes a warrior.

Sitting at a table next to home plate Wednesday, Logan Lockwood signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Walla Walla Community College.

“I can’t believe it,” he said.

Lockwood has been looking at several schools and considering his choices. When he visited Walla Walla last week, he had the opportunity to meet the players and coaches.

“I love the chemistry that the team has up there already,” he said.

But for Lockwood, the biggest deciding factor was the academic options.

“I really enjoyed their ag program,” he said. “They have a super good ag program and it felt like a really great fit.”

Lockwood plans to study agriculture business while attending school.

Tyrone Hess, head coach at Filer High School, knows Walla Walla is getting a great athlete with Lockwood.

“They’re going to be absolutely thrilled with him,” Hess said. “He’s old school tough, mentally, which takes him to the next level.”