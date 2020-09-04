Filer takes down Valley 44-6

The Wildcats responded with a 2-yard Lockwood keeper for the score, and it was all Filer the rest of the way.

Lockwood completed the early hat trick after finding the end zone on runs that covered 18 yards and 6 yards. After one quarter the Wildcats led the Vikings 7-6. At halftime, they were up 24-6 after junior Joseph Bertao booted an impressive 42-yard field goal through the middle of the uprights as time expired.

It was more of the same in the second half offensively for Filer, but it was the Wildcat defense that amped up its aggression. Junior linebacker Chris Coach led the way as Filer blitzed and sent the house on almost every play. Godfrey was hit often and had to get rid of the ball quickly in order to avoid sacks. He was intercepted two times; once by Bertao and once by junior Jonah DeLeon.

“It was supposed to be like that in the first half, but we missed a couple of assignments,” Hess said. “The second half more resembled what we are trying to do.”

Valley head coach Ryon Jarvis felt his team’s inexperience was the biggest difference on the evening.

“We just couldn’t protect our quarterback very well,” he said. “It’s just inexperience. We will learn and grow.”