Filer takes down Valley 44-6

FILER — School hasn’t even started yet in Filer, but it’s obvious the Wildcats have had their noses in their playbook.
That and they have a group of tremendous athletes to execute the Xs and Os.
With an offense firing on all cylinders and a hyper-aggressive defense, the Wildcats took down the visiting Valley Vikings 44-6 Friday night at Filer High School.
“We wore them down,” said head coach Ty Hess. “We should be able to do that when we pound it and have those long, sustained drives. The offense works best when we drive the length of the field and wear them down.”
The man of the match was Filer senior quarterback Logan Lockwood, who spearheaded a diverse Wildcat offense and scored four touchdowns on the night. Filer runs a variation of the double wing offense that relies on its quarterback to carry the ball often. Lockwood took advantage.
“As Logan goes, so goes the offense,” Hess said.
“I was just the one to finish it off. Everyone else did the work,” Lockwood said. “But I do like being able to run the ball a lot in this offense.”
Valley took an early lead when quarterback Rawlin Godfrey hit Omar Campos over the middle for a 25-yard score.
“We had a good matchup with some of our skill guys,” Valley head coach Ryon Jarvis said.
The Wildcats responded with a 2-yard Lockwood keeper for the score, and it was all Filer the rest of the way.
Lockwood completed the early hat trick after finding the end zone on runs that covered 18 yards and 6 yards. After one quarter the Wildcats led the Vikings 7-6. At halftime, they were up 24-6 after junior Joseph Bertao booted an impressive 42-yard field goal through the middle of the uprights as time expired.
It was more of the same in the second half offensively for Filer, but it was the Wildcat defense that amped up its aggression. Junior linebacker Chris Coach led the way as Filer blitzed and sent the house on almost every play. Godfrey was hit often and had to get rid of the ball quickly in order to avoid sacks. He was intercepted two times; once by Bertao and once by junior Jonah DeLeon.
“It was supposed to be like that in the first half, but we missed a couple of assignments,” Hess said. “The second half more resembled what we are trying to do.”
Valley head coach Ryon Jarvis felt his team’s inexperience was the biggest difference on the evening.
“We just couldn’t protect our quarterback very well,” he said. “It’s just inexperience. We will learn and grow.”
Seniors Austin Perkins and Jett VanBiezen scored in the second half, and Lockwood wrapped things up with a 4-yard sneak for a Filer touchdown early in the final quarter.
“It was kind of a heart-breaking deal our first week,” Lockwood said. “But this week is a really good boost for us.”
Valley (0-2) hosts Ririe next Friday, its first home game of the season that will also serve as a premature senior night.
“We are going to do it early just in case,” Jarvis said.
Filer, which finally starts school on Tuesday, (1-1) welcomes Burley on Friday and looks to keep the momentum rolling.
“We have a lot of things to improve on,” Hess said. “We had some dumb penalties in the second half, and we can’t beat ourselves. We will watch some things on film and continue to get better.”
“We love the feeling of this win and we want to keep it going,” Lockwood said.
