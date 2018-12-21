FILER — For a while, things were going well for the Filer High School girls basketball team in its contest against Nampa Christian on Friday.
After a hotly-contested opening half, the Wildcats had established a bit of breathing room near the end of third quarter. The lead had stretched as large as eight points, and Filer was about to enter the fourth quarter with a six-point advantage.
Then, the back-breaker came.
Nampa Christian junior Jessie Wood launched a 3-pointer as time expired, and watched as it swished to turn a six-point game into a one-possession contest. That moment shifted all the momentum, as the Wildcats managed just one point in the fourth quarter and lost to the Trojans, 37-33.
“As far as our effort, I wasn’t upset with our effort,” Filer head coach Mike Amaya said. “They beat us inside. They’re a bigger team. They were aggressive and they made a little more shots than we did.”
The Wildcats (5-6) and Trojans (9-4) both got off to an inauspicious start, as neither found much luck on the offensive end in the opening stages of the game. Filer sophomore Ella Fischer drained the game’s first basket after nearly three minutes of scoreless play.
The game soon began to find its stride, but neither team could truly find its own more than the other. The Trojans ended the first quarter with a slim lead of 10-8.
The second quarter offered much of the same, as neither side established much distance, but the Wildcats did go on an 8-2 run to grab a four-point lead with about 2:30 left in the half, before a few baskets for each side made the score 19-16 heading into the break.
Out of the break, the Wildcats got hot again, as a 3-pointer by junior Kori Gartner kicked off a 9-3 run that gave Filer a 30-22 advantage. Amaya said the press was working on the defensive end and the girls were playing well during those stretches.
However, then came the moment that turned the game on its head. With about 15 seconds on the clock, the Trojans bought the ball up the court. They made numerous passes, but almost seemed unaware that the seconds were ticking.
As fans yelled “shoot” and the clock wound down, a pass from junior Avery Wiles found Wood, whose shot escaped her grasp just before the buzzer sounded, and soon found its way through the net.
“We told the girls they couldn’t help off [Wood] and, out of natural instinct, they helped off her a bit too much,” Amaya said. “That was a little bit of a momentum shift for us.”
Wood scored Nampa Christian’s first basket of the fourth quarter to bring the game within one, then Olivia Cervantez scored the go-ahead basket a little over a minute later.
Junior Sophie Bartholomew tied the contest at 33 with a free throw, but Wood again came up big for Nampa Christian, putting in a layup with 1:48 remaining for a two-point lead. After a failed possession, Filer fouled Wiles, who made one of two free throws.
After a timeout, Filer’s inbound pass was tipped off a Nampa Christian player, but then deflected off Fischer before going out of bounds, giving the Trojans the ball and allowing them to get to the line again, making it a four-point game that was out of the Wildcats’ reach.
Amaya said turnovers, as well as late foul trouble, hurt the Wildcats. He added that, when the offense was flying high during those earlier runs, the players were attacking more, but as it sputtered late in the game with just one point in the fourth, the Wildcats settled for jump shots and weren’t passing sharply.
He also took the blame for the way the contest ended, as he said it was his plays that failed as the Wildcats tried to tie it up in the latter stages.
“They played pretty well,” Amaya said. “That one was on me. I should have had a better play toward the end.”
Wood led all scorers with 15 on the night, while Bartholomew led the Wildcats with nine and Gartner added seven in the loss.
In dropping to 5-6, the Wildcats failed to defeat a Trojans team they beat by four points on Nov. 16. However, circumstances were different and the Wildcats are still learning about themselves.
With a couple players out injured, and another couple unable to contribute at the end of Friday’s game because of foul trouble, the Wildcats won’t dwell too long about their shortcoming against the Trojans this time around.
“We’re still super young,” Amaya said. “They’re still trying to figure out their roles. But, we’re going to have to work at some of our offensive flaws and better executing, because that killed us today.”
Other highlights
