FILER — If you ask Filer High School baseball coach Ty Hess what separates senior Kyle Sanford from other players, it isn't the athletic ability some are born with—something he does still have in spades—but rather, something he had to pick up along the way.
"He's got a lot of god-given ability, blessed with natural talent," Hess said. "He has absolutely maximized it. He's a hard worker."
Sanford, the "first one at practice and the last one to leave," is taking that maximized potential to the next level. He agreed to attend Columbia Basin College to play baseball next year, making it official by signing his letter of intent at Filer High School on Tuesday.
"I feel great," Sanford said. "It's definitely big to be a part of the select few to go on to the next level, for sure."
The senior said he considered options, primarily in Washington, like Walla Walla Community College, Yakima Community College, along with Central Arizona College.
However, it was Columbia Basin, located in Pasco, Washington, that stuck with Sanford as the best option to further his career.
"This was definitely the one that stood out," Sanford said. "They showed the best interest. I felt at home when I went there and visited. I just felt comfortable."
Sanford plays in the middle infield and pitches for the Wildcats, and said he'll definitely pitch for the Hawks, and possibly make the switch to the outfield if needed.
One thing is for certain: Sanford will not be going to Columbia Basin to play for two years and hang up his spikes. He plans to continue to improve and find his way to a four-year school once his time with the Hawks has ended.
"This is definitely a good pipeline school," Sanford said. "They have a lot of kids going on to bigger and better schools. Gonna get there, develop, fill out a little more, get bigger, better, faster and stronger and go to the next level."
Hess said Sanford takes every practice and drill like it's a game, and that's the type of mentality he needs to succeed at the next level. Sanford said he feels that putting in the extra work is simply "fun."
Apart from the talent he already had and the effort he's put in to getting even better, there's more behind why Sanford has the opportunity to continue playing baseball.
"I owe everything [to Filer High School]," Sanford said. "This has been home for the past few years. The small-town community, the heart, the brotherhood. It's just kinda shaped who I was."
The Wildcats will benefit from one more campaign in which Sanford is a member of the team, and he hopes to take full advantage of it.
Hess said he can't wait for one final year with Sanford as a Filer baseball player, while Sanford feels he can perform even better in his last season as the stress of figuring out his future in the game is finally gone.
"It's a weight off my shoulders," Sanford said. "It's gonna be easy this year because I'm not gonna be looking over my shoulder to see if there's a scout watching or something. I can just relax and play the game I love."
