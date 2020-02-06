FILER — Filer high school senior Breyer Meeks looked far and wide for a college shooting program that fit him. He settled on Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska, a 14-hour drive away, and signed his letter of intent for shooting sports Wednesday morning.
“There are no schools around here that have shooting teams,” Meeks said. “I looked and looked. There are club teams, but they don’t offer scholarships for those.”
Meeks’ other top options for college trap shooting — Hastings College and Doane University — were in Nebraska as well, but Concordia stood out to him.
The senior said the quality of the Bulldogs’ program was a key factor in his decision.
A big thing that pulled me toward Concordia was the coach, Scott Moniot,” he said. “He’s really good at working with everyone. They practice a lot more than a lot of the other schools I got to work with.”
Meeks will also get a chance to shoot and contribute to the team in his freshman year, another positive aspect.
Meeks has honed his craft by shooting for the Twin Falls Hot Shots, where he has competed with teammates from around the Magic Valley, including Filer, Twin Falls, Jerome and Kimberly. While attending Concordia, he plans to study in the pre-chiropractic program.
