FILER — After the second of two fall District VI high school rodeos this past weekend, two Filer teammates sit at the top of the all-around standings.
On the girls side, Haven Jones has accumulated 58 points in the two rodeos and holds a 10-point edge over rookie Jetta Bott from Rupert. For the boys, Jett Vanbiezen has 29 points, five ahead of second-place Aaron Champneys of Kimberly.
The next District VI rodeo is scheduled for March 29-30 with a location to be determined.
Individual event standings after two fall rodeos:
Breakaway: 1. Haven Jones, (F), 16 points; 2. Zoie Bedke, (O), 15; 3. (tie) Jesse Wadsworth, (K), and Kashli Stouard, (S), 11.
Goats: 1. (tie) Zoie Bedke, (O), and Haven Jones, (F), 19 points; 3. Jesse Wadsworth, (K), 16.
Poles: 1. Brinn Bowman, (F), 19 points; 2. Tandee Cutler, (O), 17; 3. Breyana Miller-Dubray, (E), 16.
Bareback Riding: 1. Ethan Southern, (RR), 10 points.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Audie Zimmers, (C), 19 points; 2. McCall Hopkins, (K), 10; 3. Gage Campbell, (F), 9.
Bull riding: 1. Jeb Ireland, (C), 10 points; 2. Wesley Pearson, (BL), 9; 3. McCall Hopkins, (K), 8.
Steer Wrestling: No qualified times
Tie Down Roping: 1. Jett Vanbiezen, (F), 20 points: 2. Aaron Champneys, (K), 13; 3. Rylee Spencer, (RR), 12.
Team Roping: 1. Jetta Bott(R)/Cody Rowley(S), 15 points: 2. Jeb Ireland(C)/Aaron Champneys(K), 11; 3. (tie) Rylee Spencer(RR)/Bodee Spencer(RR), Garet Jardine(F)/Jackson Cummins(MT), 10.
Second fall rodeo results
District VI schools: Buhl (BL), Burley (B), Canyon Ridge (CR), Castleford (C), Declo (D), Eureka, NV (E), Filer (F), Grouse Creek, Utah (G), Heyburn(H), Kimberly (K), Minico (M), Murtaugh (MT), Oakley (O), Raft River (RR), Rupert (R), Spring Creek, NV (S), Twin Falls (TF), Wells, NV (W)
Barrel racing: 1. Haven Jones, (F), 17.506 seconds; 2. Brinn Bowman, (F), 18.051; 3. Sidney Nielson, (TF), 18.157; 4. Lane Hale, (M), 18.159; 5. Tandee Cutler, (O), 18.471; 6. Breyana Miller-Dubray, (E), 18.812; 7. Zoie Bedke, (O), 19.128; 8. Tristynn Lloyd, (O), 19.246; 9. Aubrey Durant, (C), 19.735; 10. Aubryn Bedke, (O), 19.742.
Breakaway roping: 1. Zoie Bedke, (O), 2.85 seconds; 2. Jetta Bott, (R), 3.25; 3. Breyana Miller-Dubray, (E), 3.45; 4. Haven Jones, (F), 3.60; 5. Jesse Ward, (RR), 4.52; 6. Jesse Wadsworth, (K), 4.78; 7. Tristynn Lloyd, (O), 5.38; 8. Kashli Stouard, (S), 5.65; 9. Aubryn Bedke, (O), 16.32; 10. Sidney Nielson, (TF), 16.49.
Bull riding: 1. Jeb Ireland, (C), 58 points; 2. Wesley Pearson, (BL), 55; 3. McCall Hopkins, (K), 53.
Goat tying: 1. Haven Jones, (F), 7.21 seconds; 2. Zoie Bedke, (O), 7.48; 3. Jesse Wadsworth, (K), 8.13; 4. Taylor Seaweard, (C), 8.90; 5. Breyana Miller-Dubray, (E), 9.27; 6. Jetta Bott, (R), 9.33; 7. Kashli Stouard, (S), 10.41; 8. Aron-Shayne Warr, (G), 11.21; 9. Sidney Nielson, (TF), 11.95; 10. Grace Smith, (RR), 12.10.
Pole bending: 1. Tandee Cutler, (O), 21.213 seconds; 2. Brinn Bowman, (F), 21.219; 3. Sidney Nielson, (TF), 21.354; 4. Breyana Miller-Dubray, (E), 21.897; 5. Haven Jones, (F), 22.191; 6. Jetta Bott, (R), 22.219; 7. Kashli Stouard, (S), 22.608; 8. Shae Bench, (O), 23.021; 9. Taylor Seaweard, (C), 23.119; 10. Falon Iveson, (W), 23.629.
Saddle bronc: 1. McCall Hopkins, (K), 58 points; 2. Audie Zimmers, (C), 46; 3. Jess Lyman, (H), 42.
Steer wrestling: One entry, turned out
Team roping: 1. Rylee Spencer(RR)/Bodee Spencer(RR), 10.46 seconds; 2. Will Nannini(K)/Michael Nannini(K), 12.29; 3. Aron-Shayne Warr(G)/ Sidney Nielson(TF), 17.26; 4. Jetta Bott(R)/Cody Rowley(S), 18.66; 5. Kashli Stouard(S)/ Falon Iveson(W), 23.15; 6. Austin Iveson(W)/Garrett Brown( ), 32.80; 7. Jeb Ireland(C)/Aaron Champneys(K), 41.30.
Tie down roping: 1. Jett Vanbiezen, (F), 9.96 seconds; 2. Brett Bartholomew, (F), 12.03; 3. Ryn Severe, (O), 14.40; 4. Aaron Champneys, (K), 15.17; 5. Austin Iveson, (W), 15.53; 6. Rylee Spencer, (RR), 21.78; 7. Cody Rowley, (S), 22.89; 8. Basin Bench, (O), 26.10.
