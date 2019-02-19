FILER — One word comes to mind for coaches, both past and future, of Filer High School senior Garet Jardine:
Versatility.
That versatility had Jardine contributing in numerous ways on both sides of the ball for the Wildcat football team, and its done its part in helping him find a place to continue his football career.
At Filer High School on Tuesday, Jardine signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Montana Western.
"There's a tight-knit group there," Jardine said. "Lots of brotherhood. They're really passionate about football, playing and just being a good team."
Jardine's ability to play just about anywhere on the field made his college decision an interesting one.
He had looked at the possibility of joining a first-year program at Judson Unversity in Illinois, which was his other top choice. However, his desire to join a program with a pedigree, one he believes he can win with, trumped all other things.
The pitch Montana Western made to him had him confident he can find ways to help the Bulldogs on the field.
"They said they really liked my versatility as an athlete," Jardine said. "They said I could be a wideout, defensive back, maybe put 30 pounds on and play outside linebacker. They said the sky is the limit."
Right now, Jardine, who played quarterback for the Wildcats, said the tentative plan might end up with him at defensive back, but the options, as his future coaches said, are plentiful.
Filer's defensive coordinator Ty Hess is confident Jardine will have an impact wherever the Bulldogs put him, and it likely won't be limited to one spot.
"He's played [quarterback] his whole life, but he realizes he has so much to offer," Hess said. "As versatile as he is, he could play four or five different positions...I don't necessarily think where he starts is where he'll end up playing."
A major part of the decision process for Jardine was academics, he said. When asked why he chose to join the Bulldogs, instead of discussing football-based reasons, Jardine quickly praised the academic fit at Montana Western.
He plans to study health and human performance. On the football side, the aforementioned brotherly feel of the team and the coaching staff stuck out the most to Jardine, who Hess believes won't have trouble fitting in or getting on the good side of the people in charge.
"He has a bulldog mentality and he's so coachable, and that is huge," Hess said. "When you're coaching him or teaching him, he looks you right in the eyeballs and says 'yes sir.' You know he's picking up what you're putting down, and that's a big thing."
As Jardine alluded to the potential of having to put on weight to fill certain positions, he said he plans on spending a lot of time in the weight room during the coming months to make sure he's ready to do whatever is asked of him at Montana Western.
He said he knows the next level means he has to be "bigger, faster, stronger," and it's his goal to do whatever he can to get in there and compete.
Jardine said it's rare for people to get offers to the next level, and he wants to take advantage of the chance he's been given. But, he also made sure to mention that it wasn't just him that got to this point, crediting his Filer teammates and coaches for helping him get to Montana Western.
"I'm grateful for this opportunity," Jardine said. "But, it takes 11 to make a football team."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.