Filer falls to Sugar-Salem in the semi-final round of the 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament at Middleton High School in Middleton. After ending the fourth quarter with a tied score of 33-33, Sugar-Salem rallied in overtime to defeat Filer 40-36.
alert
Filer falls in semi-finals to Sugar-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Results for Monday night's prep sports.
Get an update on how all the Magic Valley teams did Thursday at the state girls basketball tournament.
Friday, Feb. 12
See photos from Filer's win today at the state girls basketball tournament.
With a final score of 57-48, Burley pushed their way past Middleton to advance to the semi-final game of the 4A Girls State Basketball Tournament.
Watch video and see photos for the Lighthouse Christian girls basketball team defeating Lakeside.
The latest local sports scores.
See photos for the Carey girls basketball team defeating Mackay at the state tournament.
Saturday, Feb. 13
The Idaho High School Activities Association will begin hosting an official girls wrestling state championship next year.