 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Filer falls in semi-finals to Sugar-Salem
0 comments
alert

Filer falls in semi-finals to Sugar-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

Filer falls to Sugar-Salem in the semi-final round of the 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament at Middleton High School in Middleton. After ending the fourth quarter with a tied score of 33-33, Sugar-Salem rallied in overtime to defeat Filer 40-36. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News