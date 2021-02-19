Filer falls in semi-finals, Burley outmatched by Blackfoot

Filer and Burley each lost their semi-final contests at the girls state basketball tournament Friday. Both teams will be playing in third-place games Saturday to close out the season.

3A State Tournament, Middleton High School, Middleton

Sugar-Salem 40, Filer 36

Sugar-Salem had beaten Filer twice in the regular season, 63-30 and 58-17. Nothing was on the line in either of those games. In comparison, winning the semifinal game at the 3A state tournament was a shot for a spot in the championship game on Saturday at Middleton High School.

The two teams fought each other, fouled each other and battled for four quarters. If that wasn’t enough, they had to play overtime to determine the win.

The in-your-face, tightly contested defense played by both teams resulted in 45 turnovers, 25 by the Wildcats and 20 by the Diggers. Filer held the lead after the first quarter, 8-5, Sugar-Salem led 15-11 at the half, and Filer led 25-22 into the final quarter where the two teams ended up tied 33-33 forcing the OT.