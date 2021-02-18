Filer faced-off against Marsh Valley in the first round of the 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament at Middleton High School. Despite Marsh Valley trailing by only a single basket for much of the game, Filer was able to hold onto their lead and claim a victory with a final score of 58-49. Filer will play again in the semi-finals on Friday at 5 p.m.
Filer defeats Marsh Valley, advances to semi-finals
