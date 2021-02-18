 Skip to main content
Filer defeats Marsh Valley, advances to semi-finals
Filer defeats Marsh Valley, advances to semi-finals

Girls 3A Basketball - Marsh Valley Vs. Filer

Filer's bench erupts as the team beats Marsh Valley 58-49 during the 3A championships on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 18, 2021, at Middleton High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Filer faced-off against Marsh Valley in the first round of the 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament at Middleton High School. Despite Marsh Valley trailing by only a single basket for much of the game, Filer was able to hold onto their lead and claim a victory with a final score of 58-49. Filer will play again in the semi-finals on Friday at 5 p.m. 

