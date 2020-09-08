Filer defeats Buhl in 4 sets

FILER – Ella Fischer’s 23 kills helped lead the Wildcats to a four-set win over Buhl Tuesday night, 25-11, 25-18, 26-28, 25-15.
“Ella had a great night at the net, that’s for sure,” said Filer Coach Tanya Beard.
It was Filer’s Senior Night, giving the Wildcats extra incentive to play well.
“We started off really strong,” Beard said.
Alexis Monson also had a standout night for Filer, recording 34 assists. Camille Starley and Taylor Zamora had three aces apiece. On defense, Zamora had eight digs, followed by Fischer with seven.
Filer plays next at a tournament at Jerome High School on Saturday.
Volleyball
Lighthouse Christian 3, Carey 0
TWIN FALLS – The Lions defeated the Panthers, 25-13, 25-16, 25-13 behind 12 kills and nine digs by senior Kynlee Thornton and 10 kills by junior Aleia Blakeslee. Freshman Madison Shetler had 17 assists and senior Ellie Boland added 12.
Kimberly 3, Gooding 2
KIMBERLY – The host Bulldogs won in five sets, 14-25, 25-17, 25-14, 27-29,15-9 over the Senators. Junior Alx Roe had a big night on offense and defense with 19 kills, 44 digs and six blocks. Senior Ellie Stockham finished with a double-double of 28 kills and 31 digs and junior Reece Fleming also had a double-double with 67 assists and 22 digs.
Twin Falls 3, Jerome 0
TWIN FALLS – The Bruins won in three sets, 25-13, 25-17, 25-17 over the Tigers.
Senior Brinley Solosabal had six kills with two aces, Brinley Iverson posted 11 kills and Brenley Hansen had seven kills and one ace.
Declo 3, Oakley 2
OAKLEY – Declo defeated the host Hornets, 15-25, 25-13, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11.
Stats Senior Leah Mitton five kills for Oakley and sophomore Lacee Power passed out 13 assists.
Wood River 3, Minico 2
RUPERT – The Wolverines picked up a road win over the Spartans, 26-24, 24-26, 26-24, 19-25, 15-10. Willa Laski had 21 kills, Bella Hadam finished with 12 kills, Sophia Vandenberg had eight aces and nine digs and Samantha Chambers had 32 assists and four aces.
Burley 3, Mountain Home 0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-20)
No further details available.
Murtaugh 3, Valley 0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-20)
No further details available.
Boys Soccer
Burley 8, Mountain Home 2
No further details available.
Wood River 4, Sun Valley Community School 1
No further details available.
Girls Soccer
Mountain Home 8, Burley 2
No further details available.
Twin Falls 3, Jerome 0
JEROME – Bruins junior Jaycee Bell earned a hat trick and freshman Sydney Jund recorded the shutout.
“Slow night offensively tonight but the girls possessed the ball well,” said Twin Falls coach Katie Kauffman.
Sun Valley Community School 1, Wood River 0
HAILEY – Senior Christine Estep scored late in the first half to give the Cutthroats the lead at the half. The Wolverines missed a penalty kick that would have tied the score early in the second half. Senior Julia Ott made some big saves and good defense preserved the win.
