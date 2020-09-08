Filer defeats Buhl in 4 sets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FILER – Ella Fischer’s 23 kills helped lead the Wildcats to a four-set win over Buhl Tuesday night, 25-11, 25-18, 26-28, 25-15.

“Ella had a great night at the net, that’s for sure,” said Filer Coach Tanya Beard.

It was Filer’s Senior Night, giving the Wildcats extra incentive to play well.

“We started off really strong,” Beard said.

Alexis Monson also had a standout night for Filer, recording 34 assists. Camille Starley and Taylor Zamora had three aces apiece. On defense, Zamora had eight digs, followed by Fischer with seven.

Filer plays next at a tournament at Jerome High School on Saturday.

Volleyball

Lighthouse Christian 3, Carey 0

TWIN FALLS – The Lions defeated the Panthers, 25-13, 25-16, 25-13 behind 12 kills and nine digs by senior Kynlee Thornton and 10 kills by junior Aleia Blakeslee. Freshman Madison Shetler had 17 assists and senior Ellie Boland added 12.

Kimberly 3, Gooding 2