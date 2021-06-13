In 2019, the Filer softball team defied the odds.

They entered the state tournament as underdogs, playing, in order, the first, third and second-best teams in the state. They won each game.

With only two sophomore pitchers sharing the mound, the cards were stacked against them. But Filer wasn’t about to be deterred.

“My sophomore year, I didn’t have the pitches or accuracy that I have now,” said McCarty Stoddard, a 2021 senior. “(Other teams) thought it was going to be easy. I wanted to prove them all wrong and show them the reason why I was on varsity and why I was there.”

In their first game against defending state champions Homedale, Filer exploded onto the scene. They quickly gained a 7-2 lead and sent a message to the other teams.

They were there to win.

The second game of the tournament matched them against Timberlake, another Idaho softball powerhouse. A walk-off single by Jaylee Bingham, a senior at the time who hadn’t played in two seasons, secured their 6-5 victory.

The championship game pitted Filer against Gooding, a team that had already beaten them in four of six games that season.

“They thought they were going to run over us,” pitcher Sami Taylor said. Taylor and Stoddard, both seniors on the team now, were the sophomore pitchers of the 2019 season.

Gooding took an early two-run lead. It seemed as though history was set to repeat itself, but Filer wasn’t willing to throw in the towel just yet.

“Something snapped in us,” Taylor said. “We knew we were behind, and we didn’t want them to think that Filer was nothing.”

Team Manager Paige Perkins, who was also a sophomore in 2019, remembers fondly when the momentum started to turn in their favor.

“We came together as a team in a way I had never seen before,” she said.

After five innings, Filer hoisted the state championship trophy into the air.

With the season over and the school year at an end, the team graduated four of its key players.

But the foundation for success had been laid. With five juniors ready to return and defend their state title, the future looked bright for Filer softball.

The only problem is. . . those players never got the chance to play.

The lost season

As the 2020 softball season began, news of the coronavirus pandemic was spreading.

There was talk of cities and entire countries shutting down to prevent the virus’ spread. On TV, hospitals were overrun with patients as medical professionals scrambled to find the necessary equipment to safely provide care for the infected.

In Idaho, life carried on as normal.

Students went to school, businesses were open as usual and the Filer softball team was on the field preparing to defend a state title. With only two sophomores and two juniors on a roster of 12, the lineup was full of seniors looking to make the most of their final year of play.

“We had such a good chance of coming back to win it again,” Stoddard said. “We had a lot of good talent.”

Filer was three games deep in their season and undefeated.

Then, on March 13, the first confirmed case of COVID-19 appeared in Idaho.

The next day, Filer traveled to face-off against Homedale in a doubleheader. With final scores of 18-7 and 24-6, Filer was officially a force to be reckoned with.

Their 5-0 season was a testament to their talent.

That was the last game the team played in 2020.

By early the next week, schools were shut down. The season was canceled, and with it, the dreams of eight seniors leading their team to another state title.

“It was devastating,” Perkins said. “No one saw it coming.”

The bond that their team had was “indescribable,” Stoddard said. Some of her best friends were seniors on the team. Without warning, the season was gone.

Even worse, this close group of girls couldn’t meet in person to console each other.

“2019 was the year that we all became a family,” Taylor said. “We were a family, and we were going to get another state title.”

But as with most things in 2020, there will be an asterisk in the record books next to the softball season and state title that never was.

Picking up the pieces

“We’re a young team,” Head Coach Buck Taylor said early in the season. “We’ve only got two returning starters from 2019.”

Because the 2020 season was canceled, Filer was still the defending state champion at the start of the 2021 season.

After tryouts, ten girls made the cut for the team. With softball requiring nine players to compete, they barely had enough to field a team.

Six of those players are sophomores. More than half of the team was still in middle school when the team won state, and now they were tasked with defending the title.

“Initially, I was concerned,” the coach said.

It’s a concern the seniors on his team shared. For McCarty Stoddard and Sami Taylor, this was their last chance to win a state title.

For Destiny Tews, the other senior who moved up from JV this year, this was her only opportunity to become a state champion. She did not play on the 2019 team.

“Coming into it I was nervous,” Stoddard said. “I’ve seen them all play, but the difference between varsity and JV is huge, especially in the batter’s box. I wasn’t sure how they’d react to competing at a higher level.”

An early-season, error-filled loss to Homedale offered little comfort for the uneasiness the team felt.

But as the season progressed, the sophomores began to impress.

“They worked their butts off,” Sami Taylor said. “Every day at practice they come and prove that they deserve to be here.”

By early April, Filer was on a 13-game winning streak with an overall record of 15-1.

“They have exceeded my expectations,” Coach Taylor said.

Then they lost to Gooding, Buhl and Gooding again in both games of a doubleheader.

The confidence the team had been building was fractured. With less than a month left before districts, the girls had to refocus if they were going to make it to state.

A path of many pitfalls

After their doubleheader loss to Gooding, seniors Stoddard, Taylor, Tews and Perkins met and discussed what needed to be done moving forward.

As the oldest members of the team, they were often looked to for guidance, a role all four of the girls were still trying to understand.

Because their junior season was canceled, Stoddard and Taylor never got the opportunity to observe how to be a leader from their senior teammates. They now had to figure it out without the example of past players.

Tews was new to the team herself, which allowed her to relate to how the underclassmen were feeling but unsure of what she should be doing to help them.

“Coming up to varsity felt like stepping into a whole new world,” she said. “It was a new team, new coaches. Everything was new.”

Team Manager Perkins had the unique perspective of being able to watch the team as a whole from the outside and see things the players sometimes couldn’t, but once they were on the field the game was largely out of her hands.

And the entire team was beginning to feel the pressure of their past championship.

“There’s a huge target on our backs, not only from Gooding but Homedale too,” Stoddard said.

As Stoddard explained, nobody in the 2019 tournament wanted to see Filer win. They were the underdogs. Excessive rain forced the games to be shortened to five innings instead of seven, which some people attributed to their win.

“We’re still looked at as the team that got lucky,” Stoddard said.

It’s a statement that irks her to this day.

“At state, when it was pouring rain and there was standing water on the field, we went and practiced in the mud,” she said. “We didn’t get the day off. We worked because we knew what we wanted.”

This lingering excuse for their success has become a rallying point for the players.

Once again, the team has something to prove.

The difference this time is they know that they can.

“We have all the potential in the world,” Stoddard said. “We’ve come a long way from day one, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

Coming full circle

When the district tournament began, Filer was seeded as the No. 2 team behind Gooding.

Their first-round game against Buhl did not go as planned.

Filer got an early two-run lead over Buhl, but after Buhl scored four runs in the fourth inning, the team began to falter. Buhl walked away victorious with a final score of 10-9, and Filer was pushed into the first of several loser-out games.

The girls clawed their way through the loser’s bracket, defeating Kimberly and then Buhl to earn a spot in the district championship game.

In back-to-back victories over Gooding, Filer claimed the district title.

After a first-round win against Weiser in the state tournament, Filer once again found themselves facing the team they defeated in the prior championship.

This time, however, they weren’t the underdogs they were in 2019. With a five-run lead in the first inning, Filer proved to Gooding that they were more than just a team that got lucky.

The semifinal matchup pitted Filer against Homedale, the first team to beat them this season. Homedale has won three of the five previous state titles.

“They’re a legit program,” Coach Taylor said. “It took us a minute to realize the kind of dogfight we were in.”

Homedale’s experience showed in the semifinals when they walked away with an 11-3 victory.

Filer was back to fighting for their lives.

They faced Marsh Valley in the consolation game to determine who would place third and who would have the chance to fight Homedale for the state title.

“The Marsh Valley game got us right,” Coach Taylor said. “The girls realized they could play with anybody.”

With a 15-6 win, Filer was back on the field against Homedale. This time they would have to win two games to claim victory since Homedale was undefeated in the tournament.

In the first game, Stoddard took the mound while Sami Taylor played shortstop. Near the end of the game, Taylor caught a bullet of a ball hit by Homedale and cut the webbing of her pitching hand.

“She came back to the dugout and it was bleeding all over the place,” Coach Taylor said.

Coach Taylor planned to have Sami pitch in the next game, but with her new injury, he began to scramble to adjust the positions and figure out an alternative game plan.

While he was doing that, a trained fixed up Sami’s hand.

“The trainer cleaned it all up, superglued it back together and cleared her to play,” Coach Taylor said.

Filer defeated Homedale 10-8 in the first game. In the second, Sami Taylor took to the mound with her injured hand.

Sitting in the dugout, Coach Taylor watched with pride.

“She pitched probably the best game of the year,” he said.

For six innings the teams battled, alternating who was in the lead with each new run.

Then in the top of the seventh, Filer sophomore Reegan Carter had a base hit into center field that brought Nikaela Higley home, securing their 5-4 lead over Homedale.

But the game wasn’t over yet. Homedale still had a chance at bat.

“We can score with anybody. We average nine runs a game,” Coach Taylor said. “It’s our defense that decides games.”

Having a one-run lead in the bottom of the seventh, their defense was definitely going to be the deciding factor.

After two outs, with runners on second and third, Olivia Miller of Homedale hit a shallow pop fly down the third baseline.

Stoddard and Higley both moved toward it, colliding hard as they attempted to make the catch.

When Stoddard lifted herself up from the dirt, she opened her glove to reveal the ball.

With only two returning seniors — the only girls on the team who have ever played varsity softball before — Filer successfully defended their state title.

“This year is easily the most rewarding I’ve ever had as a coach,” Taylor said.

To take a group of sophomores — barely enough to field a team — and turn them into state champions, Taylor can be proud of all his team has accomplished.

And no one can claim it was just luck.

