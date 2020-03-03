2 Filer athletes sign with CSI

FILER — A pair of Filer High School athletes have the chance to compete at the next level, and both will be staying close to home to do so.

Sophia Bartholomew and Madison Pedrow each signed to continue their athletic careers at the College of Southern Idaho on Tuesday.

Bartholomew will be playing softball for the Golden Eagles next year after she finishes out her standout career at Filer this spring. The senior has helped lead the Wildcats to three straight state tournament appearances, the first two of which ended in third-place finishes. Last year, they won the Class 3A state championship with a 6-2 victory over Gooding.

"I just love the school and the programs that we have," said Bartholomew, who also participates in soccer, basketball and cheer. "Being able to be a part of the softball program and winning the state title and going to state every year has been awesome. It shows how much work the athletes here in Filer put in. I'm glad that I've been able to be a part of that for the last four years."

She batted .543 last season with 12 home runs and 58 RBIs.

