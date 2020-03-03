2 Filer athletes sign with CSI

FILER — A pair of Filer High School athletes have the chance to compete at the next level, and both will be staying close to home to do so.
Sophia Bartholomew and Madison Pedrow each signed to continue their athletic careers at the College of Southern Idaho on Tuesday.
Bartholomew will be playing softball for the Golden Eagles next year after she finishes out her standout career at Filer this spring. The senior has helped lead the Wildcats to three straight state tournament appearances, the first two of which ended in third-place finishes. Last year, they won the Class 3A state championship with a 6-2 victory over Gooding.
"I just love the school and the programs that we have," said Bartholomew, who also participates in soccer, basketball and cheer. "Being able to be a part of the softball program and winning the state title and going to state every year has been awesome. It shows how much work the athletes here in Filer put in. I'm glad that I've been able to be a part of that for the last four years."
She batted .543 last season with 12 home runs and 58 RBIs.
"I think the one thing that really stands out about Sophie is her ability to hit," CSI softball coach Nick Baumert said. "She has that ability to, when the pitching gets better, to hit the better pitching. Not all kids are able to do that."
Pedrow, who has run track and cross country for Filer, said that running is a big part of her life because it helps her challenge herself to work hard. She will have a chance to keep running for CSI.
The senior got a chance to join some CSI practices when looking at the school, and she said the environment was perfect for helping her to improve. She liked her future teammates, and her coach Lindsey Anderson, leads by example. Anderson competed at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for the marathon on Saturday and finished 38th out of 390 women.
Both Bartholomew and Pedrow said staying close to home was a big plus in choosing a school.
"I'm really close to my family, so it's nice that I get to be close to them as they watch me grow as an athlete," Pedrow said.
Bartholomew looked at a few other schools, but she was familiar with CSI's program since she grew up so close to it.
"I have one of the best programs I've ever looked at right here in my backyard," she said.