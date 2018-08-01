LEWISTON — The Burley Green Sox opened the American Legion Single-A state tournament with a 4-0 win over the Rocky Mountain Avalanche.
Burley is playing at its first state tournament since 2012, when it won the championship. Five days after completing an exhausting district tournament run, the Green Sox played sharp in the first round of the eight-team tournament.
“I don’t even know what to say about the kids,” Burley coach Devin Kunz said over the phone. “They’re like the Cardiac Kids. They’ve been working their butts off.”
Last Thursday, Burley’s Andrew Ferrin pitched a six-hitter with no walks and six strikeouts against the Idaho Falls Tigers in the district quarterfinals. The Northeastern Junior College signee came an out short of another complete game on Wednesday, but he posted another goose egg in the runs scored column. Ferrin allowed six hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
“He was lights out,” Kunz said. “He was really good, defense was really good.”
Burley opened the scoring in the top of the third inning. Ramiro Garcia and Ferrin both walked to lead off the inning, and Garcia scored, fittingly, on an error. Rocky Mountain committed eight errors in the game (one for Burley).
In addition to the errors, the Green Sox recorded four hits and drew four walks in the game, but they left 12 runners on base. For five innings, those stranded runners concerned Kunz. But the offense rallied in the sixth, and Garcia was the star.
Burley scored its first run of the sixth on an Izaak Macias squeeze bunt. Two batters later, with two outs, Garcia (1-for-3 with a walk) hit a two-run double to left field.
The Green Sox played five games in three days at the Area C Single-A district tournament, including three games on Thursday. They basically played an extra game, too, because their state-clinching win over the Twin Falls Blackhawks lasted 14 innings.
The Green Sox enjoyed four days of rest, but they also spent seven-plus hours on the road from Burley to Lewiston. Going into Wednesday, Kunz just hoped his players would perform well and not embarrass themselves.
“The only thing I was worried about is if we’d have anything left in the tank,” he said. “And we did.”
Burley (29-14) will need more fuel to reach the state championship game, which will be played on Sunday. In their next game on Thursday, the Green Sox will play either the Lewis-Clark Cubs or the Upper Valley Cougars, who played late Wednesday night.
Burley’s game on Thursday is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. MT).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.