Lighthouse Christian defeats Carey in state championship

Lighthouse Christian players celebrate after defeating Carey on Saturday during the 1A D2 state football championship game at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Lighthouse Christian School defeated Carey in overtime with a final score of 34-28.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The arrival of Thanksgiving is a reminder that fall is ending, and with it comes the end of the fall sports season for high schools. As schools take a break for the holiday, here is a look back at every state championship from every sport across Idaho.

Football

The only Magic Valley teams to make it to football title games were both in Class 1A Division II. Lighthouse Christian and Carey played in a rematch of last year’s championship, and it was Lighthouse that came away with the win after Carey won back-to-back championships. Clay Silva caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Collin Holloway in overtime to give Lighthouse the 34-28 win and cap a perfect 11-0 season.

5A: Rigby, def. Coeur d’Alene 57-56; 4A: Kuna, def.

Blackfoot 49-35; 3A: Sugar-Salem, def. Homedale 48-14; 2A: West Side, def. McCall-Donnelly 14-13; 1A Division I: Prairie, def. Lost Rivers 26-6; 1A Division II: Lighthouse Christian, def. Carey 34-28 (OT).

Volleyball

5A: Thunder Ridge, def. Skyview; 4A: Bonneville, def. Century; 3A: Sugar-Salem, def. Fruitland; 2A: Firth, def. Nampa Christian; 1A Division I: Troy, def. Ambrose; 1A Division II: Watersprings, def. Salmon River.

Boys cross country

5A: Timberline; 4A: Idaho Falls; 3A: Sugar-Salem; 2A: Salmon; 1A: Liberty Charter.

Girls cross country

The Oakley girls pulled out a team title in Class 1A with an overage time of 20:43, which was 39 seconds faster than the next-closest team. Also, in Class 4A, Twin Falls’ Mattalyn Geddes won her third straight individual championship.

5A: Boise; 4A: Idaho Falls; 3A: Sugar-Salem; 2A: Soda Springs; 1A: Oakley.

Boys soccer

Sun Valley Community School repeated as state champions in Class 3A despite losing one of its top players, Cash Dart, due to injury for the championship game. But his replacement, Willy DeWolfe, scored a hat trick in the first 24 minutes of play.

“You couldn’t have written a story like that even in your wildest dreams,” Community School coach Richard Whitelaw said after the game.

Jerome narrowly fell in the state title game to Caldwell.

5A: Eagle, def. Skyview 2-1 (2 OT); 4A: Caldwell, def. Jerome 2-1 (OT) 3A: Sun Valley Community School, def. Weiser (6-0).

Girls soccer

5A: Rocky Mountain, def. Boise (0-0, 4-3 PKs); 4A: Sandpoint, def. Kuna, 2-0; 3A: Coeur d’Alene Charter, def. Sugar-Salem, 3-0.

Boys swimming

5A: Boise; 4A: Bishop Kelly

Girls swimming

The only individual state champion from the Magic Valley was Tyree Thomson, who won the Class 4A 100 breaststroke for Minico with a time of 1:09.80.

5A: Boise; 4A: Sandpoint

