TWIN FALLS — The arrival of Thanksgiving is a reminder that fall is ending, and with it comes the end of the fall sports season for high schools. As schools take a break for the holiday, here is a look back at every state championship from every sport across Idaho.
Football
The only Magic Valley teams to make it to football title games were both in Class 1A Division II. Lighthouse Christian and Carey played in a rematch of last year’s championship, and it was Lighthouse that came away with the win after Carey won back-to-back championships. Clay Silva caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Collin Holloway in overtime to give Lighthouse the 34-28 win and cap a perfect 11-0 season.
5A: Rigby, def. Coeur d’Alene 57-56; 4A: Kuna, def.
Blackfoot 49-35; 3A: Sugar-Salem, def. Homedale 48-14; 2A: West Side, def. McCall-Donnelly 14-13; 1A Division I: Prairie, def. Lost Rivers 26-6; 1A Division II: Lighthouse Christian, def. Carey 34-28 (OT).
Volleyball
5A: Thunder Ridge, def. Skyview; 4A: Bonneville, def. Century; 3A: Sugar-Salem, def. Fruitland; 2A: Firth, def. Nampa Christian; 1A Division I: Troy, def. Ambrose; 1A Division II: Watersprings, def. Salmon River.
Boys cross country
5A: Timberline; 4A: Idaho Falls; 3A: Sugar-Salem; 2A: Salmon; 1A: Liberty Charter.
Girls cross country
The Oakley girls pulled out a team title in Class 1A with an overage time of 20:43, which was 39 seconds faster than the next-closest team. Also, in Class 4A, Twin Falls’ Mattalyn Geddes won her third straight individual championship.
5A: Boise; 4A: Idaho Falls; 3A: Sugar-Salem; 2A: Soda Springs; 1A: Oakley.
You have free articles remaining.
Boys soccer
Sun Valley Community School repeated as state champions in Class 3A despite losing one of its top players, Cash Dart, due to injury for the championship game. But his replacement, Willy DeWolfe, scored a hat trick in the first 24 minutes of play.
“You couldn’t have written a story like that even in your wildest dreams,” Community School coach Richard Whitelaw said after the game.
Jerome narrowly fell in the state title game to Caldwell.
5A: Eagle, def. Skyview 2-1 (2 OT); 4A: Caldwell, def. Jerome 2-1 (OT) 3A: Sun Valley Community School, def. Weiser (6-0).
Girls soccer
5A: Rocky Mountain, def. Boise (0-0, 4-3 PKs); 4A: Sandpoint, def. Kuna, 2-0; 3A: Coeur d’Alene Charter, def. Sugar-Salem, 3-0.
Boys swimming
5A: Boise; 4A: Bishop Kelly
Girls swimming
The only individual state champion from the Magic Valley was Tyree Thomson, who won the Class 4A 100 breaststroke for Minico with a time of 1:09.80.
5A: Boise; 4A: Sandpoint
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.