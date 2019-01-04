I’m not quite sure what it was about Valley, but the Vikings so often found themselves in the midst of exhilarating battles all season. None were more exhilarating than this one.
The final installation of this list of the fall season’s top games is last because this series has been constructed in chronological order, and this was not only the final great game, but it was the very last contest across all the fall sports.
However, if I were to have ranked them in order of which games I thought were most exciting, there is no doubt that this would be at the top. In a way, the best was saved for last.
Even before it started, the storylines were abundant. Valley had beaten Oakley, 50-8, when they two teams met in September. However, Oakley was missing several key players with injuries that night, all of whom were slated to play in the title game, except for one: senior quarterback Tate Cranney.
Cranney’s story has been told-he had his junior season cut short with an injury, then appeared set to miss the rest of the year when he tore his ACL, partially tore his MCL and fractured his femur on a play against Challis in September. Instead, he returned, only to fully tear that MCL, along with his meniscus and some cartilage, against Glenns Ferry a few weeks later. Despite seemingly accepting the end of his career, Cranney was suited up for the Valley game.
Within minutes, he was needed.
His replacement, junior Chandler Jones, was shaken up after a tackle in the first quarter. Cranney entered for him, and excelled, too. His injury didn’t hold the Hornets back, and the game turned into a total shootout.
Oakley led, 16-14, at halftime, and the teams traded a couple scores before Valley took a 28-24 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter, a touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jason Hardy to senior Zane Mussmann. In keeping with the flow of the game, Oakley looked poised to hit right back, driving down to Valley’s 10 yard-line.
Instead, the play that changed the game followed.
Cranney threw a pass intended for junior Caleb Arnell on a slant, but instead of Arnell’s hands, it found the welcoming grasp of Valley senior Nic Anderson, who caught it at the seven yard-line and ran it 93 yards for a Vikings touchdown, giving them a two-score lead.
An aside: after watching that play over several times, two aspects of it really stick out to me, and neither revolve around the touchdown itself, as good a play as it was.
First, Cranney, on one leg, somehow made it 90 yards to be the closest Hornet to Anderson, diving and, he later said, getting a hand on Anderson’s leg. Despite being unable to make the play just shy of the goal line, just putting in the effort to try and get there showed the guts and determination with which Cranney performed throughout the night in one of the more inspirational efforts I’ve seen from an athlete.
Second, a bit of praise for Valley senior Alex Korom. He turned to go celebrate a game-changing score with his teammates, but saw Cranney lying on the ground in agony after his attempt to catch Anderson. Instead of celebrating, Korom stopped in his tracks, turned and offered a hand to his opponent. In an intense moment where emotions tend to get the best of athletes, Korom showed that’s not always the case with an impressive display of sportsmanship.
Wowwww Nic Anderson intercepts Tate Cranney and takes it 93 yards the other way for a #valleyvikings TD. They lead the #oakleyhornets 36-24. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/9XRVyjESSD— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
Back to the game, Anderson’s score by no means meant it was over. Oakley senior Jake Pulsipher burned everyone on a 62-yard touchdown run and Cranney found Jones, who returned to the game to make 10 catches at wide receiver, for a go-ahead touchdown with three minutes go to.
Jake Pulsipher has been making plays all day. He gets to the outside and burns the #valleyvikings for a 62-yard TD at 6:55 4Q. The #oakleyhornets trail 36-32. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/6ZkHAXcdbF— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
This is some Willis Reed, Curt Schilling bloody sock-type stuff. Cranney lobs one to Jones, who pulls down the 15-yard TD. #oakleyhornets take a 40-36 lead at 2:52 4Q. #idpreps #valleyvikings pic.twitter.com/26IPzouP7y— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
Valley answered right back, though, as the Hardy-to-Mussmann connection linked again with 1:39 to go.
This game is going off the rails now. Hardy to Mussmann again from 19 yards for a #valleyvikings TD at 1:39 4Q. Valley leads the #oakleyhornets 42-40. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/TnUbPGYYeT— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
Oakley was able to string together quite a few plays on a potential game-winning drive, but, with nine seconds on the clock, a short pass from Cranney found Josh Nyman, but the junior was unable to get out of bounds, and the clock hit zero as Valley players flung their helmets in the air.
FINAL: #valleyvikings 42, #oakleyhornets 40— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
An incredible 1A-DI state title game sees Valley come out on top as time ran out when Oakley couldn’t get out of bounds. The Vikings are champs for the first time since 2015. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/NPCdAcRQ2F
As far as championship games go, it delivered what was promised: truly the two best teams in the state, fighting for every inch until the final horn sounded. All the added wrinkles of previous matchups, injuries and big, game-changing plays only added to the brilliance of that contest.
Valley’s two-point advantage proved it was the top dog, but both teams gave everyone at Holt Arena a real show that night.
