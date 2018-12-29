All volleyball season, up until one night in mid-October, I had only seen one match go to five sets. A few went to four before that, but the majority of these contests were rather lopsided.
Entering the Sawtooth Conference championship game between Carey and Hansen, Carey had been dominant all year, while Hansen had been quite good. But, there still seemed to be a gap between the two teams entering the title tilt. Almost instantly, though, it appeared the gap favored Hansen, instead.
After the contest, Carey head coach Kathy Whitworth said the Panthers had a tendency to start slow, but it’s hard to imagine many envisioned what happened against Hansen.
After two sets, the Huskies led, 2-0.
The first set had a bit of back-and-forth, but Hansen pulled away for a 25-19 finish. A 9-0 run made set two an easy win for Hansen, as the Huskies took it, 25-14. The Panthers had no answer for Hansen senior Yolanda Alaniz, who garnered numerous points for her team, both up front at the net and from her serves in the back.
The #hansenhuskies take set one 25-19. The top-seeded #careypanthers trail 1-0 and looked a bit disjointed in that one. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/YtWBjvdDjH— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 18, 2018
The #hansenhuskies have taken a 2-0 set lead over the #careypanthers with a 25-14 set two win. The Panthers were unbeaten in conference play this year and beat Hansen in four in September. Now they’re in danger of being swept. pic.twitter.com/2qY11llP8q— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 18, 2018
Carey, which had only lost three matches all season, and seemed a lock for the conference title and a state tournament berth, was teetering on the brink of falling short.
Carey stormed right back, led by senior Shantell Chavez, who finished with 27 kills and 23 digs in the contest. The Panthers took set three, 25-18, then set four, 25-16. It was all going to come down to a decisive fifth set.
No sweep tonight. The #careypanthers take set three 25-18. That was Shantell Chavez with the kill. The #hansenhuskies still hold a 2-1 match lead heading into the fourth. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/MkcBAaHkEU— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 18, 2018
The #careypanthers are showing why they are the top seed. They take set four 25-16 and tie the match with the #hansenhuskies at 2-2. A decisive fifth set awaits. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/hbczFH4tpF— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 18, 2018
When Hansen led, 2-0, the match was on the edge of getting away from Carey, but its players knew the Panthers would have the time to make up the deficit. When Hansen took a 14-11 lead in the fifth set and sat on match-point, there was even more of an impetus on the Panthers to make up ground quickly.
The Panthers went on a 4-0 run, setting up their own match point before Hansen tied it at 15-15. A Hansen attack went long, putting the Panthers at match point again. Chavez went back to serve and smashed a line-drive into the top of the net. As time seemed to stand still, the pace behind the ball pushed it over the net and onto the floor in front of the feet of the helpless Hansen players.
Unreal. From down 2-0, the #careypanthers come back and take the fifth set 17-15, winning the Sawtooth Conference championship 3-2 over the #hansenhuskies. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/X35BrA2Vuf— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 18, 2018
The celebrations on one side — Panthers players jumping for joy as their fans who had made the trip to Shoshone went crazy in the stands — offered a stark contrast to the image of Hansen players lying on the floor, having given their all, being on the brink of victory and falling just short. The Huskies’ season wasn’t over, but they’d have to beat Lighthouse Christian the next night to book a spot in the postseason.
Meanwhile, Carey was headed to its first state volleyball tournament since 2009, after an incredible comeback performance.
“They wanted it really badly,” Whitworth said.
