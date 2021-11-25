Eye on the prize: Stockton Stevens named 2021 boys runner of the year

TWIN FALLS — For Stockton Stevens, goals are the name of the game.

Stevens entered his junior cross-country season at Twin Falls High School with a couple of items on the to-do list. The first was to break 16 minutes in the 5k. The second was to be in the top five at state, a stark jump from his 22nd place finish his sophomore year.

“I ended up running a 15:26 and getting second at state,” Stevens said. “We really went past those goals pretty far.”

When coming up with his goals, Stevens remembers looking at the results from last year’s state championships. He knew there were 10 seniors ahead of him, which should naturally move him up in the rankings his following season if he stayed where he was at.

“I’m like ‘OK, I can get 11th, but why settle for 11th?’” he said. “Let’s put in some work and see what I can do.”

So Stevens went to work.

Over the summer he logged numerous workouts. He started at 30 miles a week, slowly building up from there every three weeks until eventually ending at 45 miles per week.

“We wanted to build a base…my aerobic capacity. That’s how effectively I can utilize oxygen while running,” he said.

By the time the season started, Stevens was faster than he’d ever been before.

“He just came in driven,” head coach Tonia Burk said.

The results were immediately apparent.

Last year, Stevens’ personal record was 16:45. Halfway through this season he was already hitting 15:26. That’s more than a minute drop on his personal record.

But that wasn’t the only accomplishment achieved with his new time.

On Oct. 13 at the Bugtown Invite, Stevens set a new school record for the 5K. A record that no other student has gotten close to beating in the 10 years it’s stood.

“Going into that race, I didn’t think I was going to break the school record,” Stevens said.

His focus was on winning the race. When he came around the final turn he saw the clock and realized a new personal record was in reach, but he also saw the other runner ahead of him.

“There was a kid in front of me and I was sprinting as hard as I could to pass him,” he said.

It wasn’t until after he passed his opponent and crossed the finish line that Stevens bothered to look at his time.

Claiming a spot in school history is exciting enough, but beating a record held by someone you admire is another thing entirely.

“The guy who held the previous record, Erik Harris, has always been someone I look up to,” Stevens said. “He’s that guy that everybody talks about. We have a workout named after him and it’s probably the hardest workout of the whole year.”

Coach Burk remembers meeting Stevens three years ago. She knew from the start that he was talented, but she wasn’t sure exactly how much he would blossom over such a short amount of time.

Or how fast he could be, especially with the fate of the race on the line.

“His nickname is Turbo,” Burk said. “800 meters to go and boom, he just kicks it into this gear that not a lot of kids have.”

His athletic ability is a vital asset to the team, but it’s not his only contribution. Burk believes the team’s unity is what has made Twin Falls so successful these past few seasons. She knows Stevens has played a large role in bringing the runners together.

“He’s one of those kids that people flock to,” she said.

Stevens will be the first to acknowledge the contributions his teammates have made to his development as a runner. As he explained, he would not have made it this far without the runners at his side helping him along the way.

“When you have teammates that can push you, you’re all better,” he said. “My teammates make me excited to come to practice.”

Stevens is already looking ahead at next season. He doesn’t plan on playing basketball this year so he can focus on running. He wants to get a scholarship and run in college, but to do so he’ll need to improve his times in both track and cross country.

A task he’s more than capable of accomplishing.

His new goal for next year is to be a 4A state champion. With Idaho Falls moving down a division, that goal just became much more challenging.

Luke Athay, a sophomore at Idaho Falls High School, is the current 5A state champion. He ran a time of 15:19.77 at the state meet.

Stevens is already eyeing Athay as his main competition for next season. It is an obstacle he openly welcomes.

“It’s good to have someone like that to really challenge you,” Stevens said.

But despite his own interests, Stevens’ main goal is an overall victory for Twin Falls.

“I want us to grow as a team,” he said. “At the end of the day, cross-country is a team sport and that’s what I love about it. I don’t know how high we can get, but I’m definitely thinking about the team going into next year.”

With the amount of growth Burk has already witnessed in Stevens, she’s confident he can accomplish anything he sets his mind to.

“Whatever goals he has, because he’s so driven, I don’t think anything can stop that kid,” she said.

