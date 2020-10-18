Extraordinary Athletes: Minico cheerleaders compete despite personal challenges

RUPERT — Kaibree Pratt has been on the Minico Cheer Team since her freshman year. She is often seen with a big smile on her face and her service dog by her side. What many people might not know is her service dog, Scout, is there to help her cope with severe anxiety.

“Being out in groups of people and at school is really hard for her,” Kalibree’s mother, Cami Pratt, said. “Her service dog has provided her some skills and tasks to manage her anxiety when she’s in those groups.”

With severe anxiety, Kaibree can quickly become overwhelmed in certain situations. Some triggers include being touched, loud noises, needing to trust others, the thought of getting hurt and unfamiliar locations.

As a “flyer” — the cheerleader who is thrown into the air during stunts — Kaibree sometimes has to contend with all of these triggers at the same time.

“We’ve had to learn how to accommodate certain things with cheerleading so she can do it,” her mother said.

So why join a sport that touches on so many of her triggers?

Kaibree wanted to learn new skills and become part of an athletic family. When she saw the attitudes of the cheerleaders, she knew this was what she wanted to do.